I'm a film photographer, but I appreciate my digital camera when it's needed!

Analog is in my blood, but I do appreciate digital when you need to overshoot a scene

As some of you might know I have been picking up my film camera more and more in this digital age as I enjoy the whole process – and the "slowing down" that it involves – but I also know many digital cameras. Recently I went on a trip where I wanted to take my film camera but was also debating taking my Leica M-E too, for digital images.

After much back and forth in deciding, I opted for my Leica M-E and three lenses, a 21mm, 50mm, and 135mm – as they all weigh the same as my Nikon D800 with some lenses – in one of the best camera bags

Well, when I found this 'hidden beach' I could not believe my eyes. I started eyeing up competition all over the place and I soon realized that I picked the right choice in a digital camera.

