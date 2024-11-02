If I want a new iPhone, I'll get it. New is always better and photographers who don't upgrade often miss out!

By
published

It has become fashionable to argue that phone upgrades are a mistake. I disagree – my next mirrorless camera body can wait; phones change fast!

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max transferring files
(Image credit: Future)

There is a school of thought that says upgrading your camera phone regularly is a waste. I hear people talking in sneery tones about rampant consumerism and say my hard-earned should be spent elsewhere but they're wrong, for a lot of reasons. Even if the 'elsewhere' is on my 'real' camera.

Firstly, most importantly, the 'camera in my pocket' is the one I document my life with and it's connected to my little bit of cloud – my personal photo album, all the photos of my friends and my family.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

TOPICS

Related articles