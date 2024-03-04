I went on a tour of Alaska to improve my photography. Here's what I learned

My Mission (Image credit: Andrew Corless) Mission: Turn a holiday tour of Alaska into a red-letter photography trip

Photographer: Andrew Corless

Location: Oxfordshire, UK

Kit used: Nikon Z7 II, Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR

Flickr: www.flickr.com/photos/travelphoto588

I’ve been traveling at every opportunity all of my life. My parents used to drag me off across Europe in the early 1950s, before roll-on/roll-off ferries. Unfortunately, 10 years ago I had a stroke. Lying in hospital, I imagined that at least I would now have more time for photography. Imagine my dismay when I got home to find that I didn’t have the strength in my arms even to lift my Nikon D800.

Thankfully, after some time with a compact camera, I’m back. Armed with a Nikon Z7 II and a Nikon Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR lens, my wife and I decided to head off to Alaska. I like to travel independently, but we now felt we needed the security of joining some group tours.

This curtailed many photo opportunities, of course, but it opened up many others. I spent some time considering this dilemma and came up with some constructive ideas so that we returned home with some credible images, not just factual reminders of our trip. Alaskans describe their state as the last frontier; every day was an adventure, and photographic opportunities abounded.

My best shots

(Image credit: Andrew Corless)

I always like to go for a window seat on a plane; seat reclined, beer in one hand and camera in the other. It’s surprising what you can capture as the world flies by, and what comes along may be a complete surprise.

Flying over the Rockies, I got a bird’s-eye view of the peaks, enabling an image that is not normally available to us.

(Image credit: Andrew Corless)

This chocolate-box landscape image was made available at a comfort stop on the bus tour. While some rushed to the loo, others waved their phones about taking selfies, crowding around each other for the best vantage point. By walking just 20 yards away down the path, I was able to dodge the crowd and capture the shot, still leaving enough time to use the facilities!

Always be prepared to grab a quick shot from a coach window; you’ll be surprised what opportunities might come your way. I travel with my Z7 II at the ready: Shutter Priority selected and set at, say, 1/400 sec; Auto ISO activated; and on single-point AF with focus prioritized, so that the shutter only fires when the subject is in focus.

When traveling on a bus, I like to select a window seat on the opposite side to the driver. This way, I don’t have to shoot across another lane of traffic. I’ve found that by pushing a finger hard onto the window and, an inch further up, a finger onto the lens hood, I can absorb some of the vibrations caused by the vehicle, while getting close enough to the glass to avoid reflections. One bonus is that modern coach and train windows are tinted, which I’ve found can work like a polarizer.

(Image credit: Andrew Corless)

On a very rough whale-watching tour – everyone looked very green – we were lucky enough to see four whales diving and forcing their prey up to the surface. It was a tremendous opportunity for my Nikon, just like a David Attenborough documentary. Despite our good luck, we couldn’t stand up safely for the rolling boat. I was able to get to the very stern of the craft and, by forcing one foot on the port side (left) of the boat, the other on the transom (rear) and pushing my back into a fixed seat, I was able to transform my body into a tripod, leaving my hands to fire away.

(Image credit: Andrew Corless)

We joined a small group on a brown bear viewing tour. Along with our guide, we ventured along a salmon river and, once again, we were in luck. I only had my trusty 24-200mm zoom lens and getting closer wasn’t an option, so I swapped to DX crop mode, which effectively turned the lens into a 300mm focal length, while sacrificing some pixels.

(Image credit: Andrew Corless)

Denali (once referred to as Mount McKinley) is the highest mountain in North America, but the peak is rarely visible, as it’s usually covered in cloud. This view is so occasional that the bus driver made an unscheduled stop at the nearest lay-by and let passengers off for photos. Even the driver joined in to capture this rare photographic opportunity.

I set my camera to Aperture Priority and changed the crop mode from FX to DX. This wasn’t solely to fill more of the frame with the mountain, but to bring in more forest, because I liked the contrast between the green trees, the white snow and the beautiful blue sky.

My travel tour photography tips

Travel as light as possible. I have a gilet with large pockets – this enables me to ‘wear’ my daily equipment. A versatile superzoom lens, such as my 24-200mm, allows you to shoot multiple genres.

Traveling with a tour group does limit your freedom, but opportunities will occur. Be prepared by keeping your camera at the ready, as you often only have a split second to grab an image.

Be prepared by keeping your camera at the ready, as you often only have a split second to grab an image. If you have a choice, plan activities carefully. For example, opt for nature tours in the early morning or late afternoon for the best chance of catching animals in action.

