6 tourist destinations around the world where you CAN'T take photos

Did you know that it's illegal to photograph the Eiffel Tower at night without authorization, due to European copyright laws? It's just one of many tourist destinations where you can fall foul of rules – and even laws – by taking photos.

A report from the team over at ParrotPrint.com has revealed six spots across the globe where photography is completely banned, and where tourists and photographers should be careful what they choose to share on Instagram – with risks of fines and even jail time in extreme cases.

"We all take so many pictures when traveling somewhere new and when we’re so used to snapping away, it’s difficult to imagine that taking pictures is actually banned and illegal in some locations across the world," said (opens in new tab) the company's Matt Dahan.

"Although some consequences will involve being shouted at by some guards, there are many more extreme cases when tourists have been jailed or fined for taking illegal photos or videos when they may not have even realized it was banned…"

Eiffel Tower – France

Top of the list we have the famous Eiffel Tower, the landmark of the city of love that millions of people flock to visit each year. But did you know that photographing the Tower and its 20,000 light bulbs glistening at night is actually illegal; according to European copyright laws, photographers must be authorized to photograph it and any images cannot be distributed – including being uploaded to social media.

Obviously this is a difficult law to enforce and prosecute, with thousands of images uploaded online of the tower at night time from restaurants or hotel windows. Still, it's best to be cautious if you're setting up a tripod outside the Tower on a starry night and the Sûreté national notice you.

Taj Mahal – India

The beautiful Taj Mahal mausoleum is situated in the city of Agra, India, and is a phenomenal architectural achievement. Around 22 rooms within the mausoleum are locked, to stop tourists from venturing into the basement.

Photography and videography is prohibited inside the main mausoleum and anywhere near the tombs, and doing so is considered extremely disrespectful. Large bags, day packs and tripods are not allowed inside the Taj Mahal, only small bags with essential items – but surprisingly, selfie sticks are allowed.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE is a place that camera-loving tourists should be very wary of. It is illegal to photograph palaces, government buildings and military locations. There is also a rule that requires consent and permission from an individual before photographing them in the street, and the resulting images cannot be distributed without everyone’s consent.

Airports in the UAE also enforce a strict photography and video ban, and tourists have been arrested, jailed, and fined for capturing illegal photos without even realizing that there were specific laws in place prohibiting such behavior.

The Sistine Chapel – Italy

Be a respectful house guest when in Rome and don't take photos inside the Pope's home! The official residence of the pope in Vatican City, and also home to some of the world’s most beautiful pieces of art, it can be tempting to take photographs when looking around the Chapel.

But it really isn't worth the risk to try to Snapchat or Instagram your visit to the Sistine Chapel, as taking photos or videos inside is strictly banned – and can result in security being authorized to delete the images from your phone. The rule dates back to the Eighties, when Japanese broadcaster Nippon TV gained exclusive photographic rights by funding the Chapel's multi-million dollar restoration project.

Kumsusan Palace of the Sun – North Korea

Visitors to North Korea have to abide by some pretty strict rules, including specific laws about taking pictures. Photos captured of monuments that honor previous North Korea leaders cannot crop any part of their body, as it is a sign of deep disrespect.

Specifically inside the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, photography is banned outright – and visitors must even surrender and hand over their phones and cameras before being allowed to enter.

Tower of London – United Kingdom

London might be one of the last places you would expect photography restrictions, but the precious Crown Jewels that reside at the Tower of London are under tight security at the Jewel House, with over 100 CCTV cameras and guards rotating shifts around the clock.

Inside Jewel House it is strictly forbidden to take photos or record videos of these royal gems, which are worn by kings and queens upon their coronations and during royal occasions – and those caught doing such will face serious consequences, with guards authorized to intervene if anyone is caught trying to take a sneaky shot.

