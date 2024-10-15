I tried Photoshop’s new one-click Distraction Removal on the trickiest photo I could find – and the results really surprised me

By
published

I tried to stump Adobe’s new AI-powered Distraction Removal, but it didn't even break a sweat

Two shots of a person sitting on a white wall, in the left hand shot is text reading Find distractions, in the right hand shot all wires have been removed
(Image credit: Adobe)

I am currently at Adobe Max 2024 in Miami and among Adobe's multitude of huge announcements across its entire range of software – one of the big new features that caught my eye was an AI-powered Distraction Removal tool for Adobe Photoshop that is capable of removing either wires or people from images in just one click.

Always a cynic, I watched the demonstration on stage using Adobe’s carefully selected image (a couple of unobscured wires against a clear blue sky) with some skepticism, and I couldn’t wait to give the software a real challenge and see if it was actually up to a more complex task.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

TOPICS

Related articles