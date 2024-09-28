I think we're too fixated on sharing our images instantly. What happened to being in the moment?

By
published

Why do we fixate on sharing our images instantly? I want to be in the moment for longer!

Leica Q2 Reporter
(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

I enjoy photography for many reasons, one of them being that it enables me to focus on trying to be in the moment and enjoying the whole experience. But as we are in the midst of a transforming digital age, I ask myself: are we too connected, wanting to share our images instantly?

This is a trap that I fully acknowledge I have fallen into. Even more so now that I only use my phone to edit all my images – and that, of course, makes it incredibly easy for me to want to share all the images I've taken that day, or while I'm still out on a photo walk. But is that really what photography is about?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles