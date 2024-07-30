I have to turn down well-paid work because my laptop just can't cope with editing video from modern mirrorless cameras

Is modern video work paid enough given the tech required?

There’s nothing more frustrating than turning down well-paid work because your laptop doesn’t have the processing power to edit big video files. Over the last few months, I have had to say no to several videography jobs because my strained 2017 MacBook Pro struggles to buffer even proxy files.

The best full-frame cameras today are capable of outputting incredibly high-quality video. It’s impressive that the Panasonic Lumix S5 II, for example, can shoot 4:2:0 10 bit 6K video while the Sony Alpha A1 captured 4:2:0 10-bit 8K. To cope with such large files, you need a laptop with a fast processor, lots of RAM, and a large hard drive.

