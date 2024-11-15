I fired the shutter of my camera at the precise moment I heard the pop of igniting gunpowder

Photo of the Day: Yasser Alaa Mobarak photographed this incredible equestrian performance at the Horse Show of El Jadida

A line of horsemen performs T&#039;bourida (Fantasia) during the Horse Show of El Jadida, while firing muskets, creating rising smoke in the air
(Image credit: Yasser Alaa Mobarak)

This incredible travel image was captured by Yasser Alaa Mobarak (AKA @yasseralaamobarak) at the 15th Horse Show of El Jadida (Salon du Cheval d'El Jadida), which took place between October 1 and 6, 2024. This particular demonstration is known as T'bourida (Fantasia), an equestrian performance that’s hundreds of years old and practiced by North and West African countries such as Algeria, Mali and Morocco, situated in the Maghreb region.

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine.

