"Focusing on smiles in an extreme close-up makes these photos feel more demonic, manic and deranged than the happy vibe they were intended to evoke"

By
published

The Art of Seeing #77: With iPhone photography and ‘appropriated art’, Benedict Brain continues his creative journey

Art of seeing - close-ups of advertising hoardings showing two mouths
(Image credit: Benedict Brain)
About Benedict Brain

Benedict Brain with camera

(Image credit: Marcus Hawkins)

Benedict Brain is a UK-based photographer, journalist and artist. He is an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society and sits on the society’s Distinctions Advisory Panel. He is also a past editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and the author of You Will be Able to Take Great Photos by The End of This Book.

These images above were made with my iPhone. I have recently started using it as
a more serious photographic tool – partly because I’ve just upgraded to a swanky iPhone 15 Pro Max and partly because I’m pitching a book about iPhone photography to a publisher, but mainly because it’s a damn good photographic tool. I used to use my phone to ‘sketch’ ideas, make record shots or candid family images. But recently, I’ve started reaching for my iPhone as a first-choice creative option.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Benedict Brain
Benedict Brain

Benedict Brain is a UK based photographer, journalist and artist. He graduated with a degree in photography from the Derby School of Art in 1991 (now University of Derby), where he was tutored and inspired by photographers John Blakemore and Olivier Richon, amongst others. He is an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society and also sits on the society’s Distinctions Advisory Panel.

Until July 2018 Benedict was editor of Britain’s best-selling consumer photography magazine, Digital Camera Magazine. As a journalist he met and interviewed some of the world’s greatest photographers and produced articles on a wide range of photography related topics, presented technique videos, wrote in-depth features, curated and edited best-in-class content for a range of titles including; Amateur Photographer, PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Professional Photography and Practical Photoshop. He currently writes a regular column, The Art of Seeing, for Digital Camera magazine.

Related articles