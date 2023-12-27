10 landscape photographers you should be following in 2024!

Landscape photography comes in various forms, however, in this list of 10 landscape photographers I have included those who photograph the natural landscape - I'll leave urban landscape for another story!

The photographers below represent a combination of mediums, styles, and approaches, so there is something for everyone. The great thing about social media is you can often gain a better insight into how the photographer has created an image, often showcasing you don't need the best camera for landscape photography to make an epic image.

These are 10 photographers who influence and inspire me and I hope that they can do the same for you, after all, that's what social media is best used for!

Adrian Vila

Adrian Vila, a.k.a AOWS, is a Portuguese photographer who travels the world photographing unique landscapes in his signature square black and white style. Vila has documented many of his photographic excursions on his YouTube channel, showing his approach, as well as his editing techniques. He has provided many helpful tutorials and following his social media has provided consistent inspiration.

Daniel Kordan

Daniel Kordan has built a huge following on social media, capturing beautiful saturated land and seascapes. A beautifully curated social feed showcases a combination of draw-dropping traditional and drone shots.

Awoiska van der Molen

Awoiska van der Molen is a Dutch artist photographer who captures stunning and surreal black-and-white analog landscapes. Her work has been exhibited all around the world, and has three published books, the latest being The Living Mountain which was released in 2020.



Daniel Casson

Daniel Casson creates painterly landscape photographs of rural scenes. The use of golden hour shooting illuminates the British landscape with a warm glow and transports the viewer into the scenery.

Sam Laughlin

Not your conventional landscape photographer, Sam Laughlin photographs intimate details of nature with an old 4x5 camera. His recent body of work titled 'Spinning Away', has been created by using extremely long exposures in moonlight, capturing the ebbs and flows of the River Severn in the UK.

Mads Peter Iversen

I first discovered Mads Peter Iverson's work via his YouTube channel, where he has several tutorials on capturing landscapes. His social media is chock filled with masterfully composed images, captured during his many travels.

Chris Burkard

More than likely the most famous name on this list. Chris Burkard is one of the world's leading landscape photographers, featured countless times in National Geographic and holding exhibitions of his work around the globe. Burkard's new book, The Oceans is filled with awe-inspiring seascapes as well as an insight into Burkard's inspirations and early beginnings.

Paul Hart

Primarily using a black-and-white analog process, shooting with large and medium format film cameras, Paul Hart captures the ever-changing British landscapes with a focus on the many different waterways. He has several published books with the newest one, Fragile, scheduled for release in Spring 2024 and published by Dewi Lewis - one to keep a look out for!

Zay Yar Lin

It is not often social media algorithms provide noteworthy recommendations but the work of Zay Yar Lin, a photographer from Myanmar, was just that. His landscapes and use of colors are incredible, and the incorporation of people provides scale to the grand vistas.

Isabella Tabacchi

Isabella Tabacchi is recognized worldwide for her dream-like landscapes. Her social feed is an incredible resource of inspiration, featuring drone, Astro, landscape, and wildlife photography, all of the highest caliber. She is also a Hasselblad heroine, using the Hasselblad X1D II for many of her captures.

Having only recently started shooting landscape-type images, I have a new sense of admiration for these photographers. A genre that may sound easy to create images for is extremely difficult to get right. By studying the work posted on social media and the tutorials on YouTube, these photographers have provided great insight into how they get the epic shots you see on their feeds - well worth a follow!

