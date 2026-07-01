These are the best 4th of July camera deals available right now - with no Prime membership needed!
The best 4th of July deals are live on cameras & drones – and you don’t need Amazon Prime to save
The best 4th of July Cameas deals are now live, and some of the biggest discounts we spotted during Amazon’s recent Prime sale have returned – only this time, you do not need a Prime membership to take advantage of them!.
That means many of the same standout savings on cameras, lenses, drones, action cameras, accessories, and other tech are now available to everyone. Some prices are even matching the lowest levels we saw during the sale, giving shoppers another chance to pick up products they may have missed the first time around.
However, these offers are unlikely to stay around for long. Stock can disappear quickly over the holiday weekend, and prices may return to normal without warning, so now is the time to buy. Below, I have gathered the best 4th of July deals available right now, and I will continue updating this page as new discounts appear.
4th July: best camera deals
The LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera is a fun, nostalgic building set that can be rebuilt into a classic video camera or retro television, making it a brilliant gift for photography fans and young creators.
The Kodak Pixpro FZ55 is a pocket-friendly point-and-shoot camera that offers simple controls, a useful zoom range, and an affordable way to capture everyday moments without relying on your smartphone.
The Canon EOS RP is a compact and lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera that offers excellent image quality and an easy entry point into Canon’s EOS R system.
The Sony A7 III remains a superb all-round full-frame mirrorless camera, offering excellent image quality, fast autofocus, strong low-light performance, and reliable 4K video in a compact body.
If you're looking for a small but powerful camera you can use to vlog your journeys on YouTube or use to stream live to your favorite social media platform, then the futuristic-looking V10 is a perfect choice
The OM System OM-5 Mark II with the 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II lens is a compact, weather-sealed travel kit that combines powerful image stabilization with a highly versatile zoom range for landscapes, wildlife, and everyday photography.
The Nikon Z fc blends classic film-era design with the power of Nikon’s modern Z-mount system. Compact, lightweight, and packed with features like fast autofocus, 4K video, and a fully articulating screen, it’s a stylish and capable mirrorless camera that feels as good to use as it looks.
The Nikon Z6 II is a versatile full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers strong image quality, fast performance, and reliable autofocus for both photography and video.
The Canon EOS R5 is a powerful full-frame mirrorless camera that delivers outstanding image quality, fast autofocus, and high-resolution performance for professional photography and video.
The Canon EOS R8 is a lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera that offers excellent image quality, fast autofocus and strong video features in a compact, travel-friendly body.
The Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is a dependable full-frame DSLR that delivers excellent image quality, robust build quality, and professional-level performance for photography and video.
4th July: best action deals
The DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo is a rugged, compact action camera built for sharp 4K/120fps footage, strong low-light performance, and smooth stabilisation straight out of the box.
The GoPro MAX2 is a rugged 360-degree action camera that captures detailed 8K video and lets you choose the best angles afterwards, making it ideal for travel, action sports, and immersive content.
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Essential Combo is a rugged, compact action camera kit designed for capturing sharp, stabilized footage on the go, making it ideal for travel, adventure, and everyday content creation.
The Insta360 X4 Endurance Bundle is a versatile 8K 360-degree camera package designed for longer adventures, combining immersive video, powerful stabilization, and additional battery capacity for extended shooting.
4th July: Drone deals
The DJI Mini 4K is a high-quality, beginner-friendly folding drone that punches above its weight. It lets you shoot sharp 4K/30fps video (and lower resolutions up to 60fps), weighs under 250g, offers 31 minutes of flight time (and you can actually use 25 mins of that, which is good), and packs a 3-axis gimbal so your aerial shots stay steady even when the wind picks up.