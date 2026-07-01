These are the best 4th of July camera deals available right now - with no Prime membership needed!

The best 4th of July Cameas deals are now live, and some of the biggest discounts we spotted during Amazon’s recent Prime sale have returned – only this time, you do not need a Prime membership to take advantage of them!.

That means many of the same standout savings on cameras, lenses, drones, action cameras, accessories, and other tech are now available to everyone. Some prices are even matching the lowest levels we saw during the sale, giving shoppers another chance to pick up products they may have missed the first time around.

However, these offers are unlikely to stay around for long. Stock can disappear quickly over the holiday weekend, and prices may return to normal without warning, so now is the time to buy. Below, I have gathered the best 4th of July deals available right now, and I will continue updating this page as new discounts appear.

4th July: best camera deals

Save $149 Canon RP: was $948 now $799 at Amazon The Canon EOS RP is a compact and lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera that offers excellent image quality and an easy entry point into Canon’s EOS R system.

Save $100 Canon Powershot V10: was $479 now $379 at Amazon If you're looking for a small but powerful camera you can use to vlog your journeys on YouTube or use to stream live to your favorite social media platform, then the futuristic-looking V10 is a perfect choice

Save $100 Nikon Z fc: was $956.95 now $856.95 at Amazon The Nikon Z fc blends classic film-era design with the power of Nikon’s modern Z-mount system. Compact, lightweight, and packed with features like fast autofocus, 4K video, and a fully articulating screen, it’s a stylish and capable mirrorless camera that feels as good to use as it looks.

Save $149 Canon R8: was $1,448 now $1,299 at Amazon The Canon EOS R8 is a lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera that offers excellent image quality, fast autofocus and strong video features in a compact, travel-friendly body.

4th July: best action deals

lowest ever price Save $200.99 GoPro Max 2: was $499.99 now $299 at Amazon The GoPro MAX2 is a rugged 360-degree action camera that captures detailed 8K video and lets you choose the best angles afterwards, making it ideal for travel, action sports, and immersive content.

4th July: Drone deals

Save $90 DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $209 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4K is a high-quality, beginner-friendly folding drone that punches above its weight. It lets you shoot sharp 4K/30fps video (and lower resolutions up to 60fps), weighs under 250g, offers 31 minutes of flight time (and you can actually use 25 mins of that, which is good), and packs a 3-axis gimbal so your aerial shots stay steady even when the wind picks up.