My favorite drone – the Air 3S – at the best ever UK price
The DJI Air 3S is an amazingly powerful drone for creators looking to take things a bit more seriously – and now it's seriously discounted too!
The DJI Air 3S is the first truly premium drone in the range, choosing to provide much more by way of camera tech rather than compromise to keep the weight at the lowest possible amount – though it's still very portable. You can now pick up the powerful Air 3S for just £801 in the UK, saving around £160.
The DJI Air 3S is an incredibly powerful drone for creators, with dual 4K 60fps HDR cameras offering hybrid zoom, all-around collision sensors, a range of up to 20km and 45 minutes of flight time on a single battery.
💰 Sophisticated premium aerial camera system
✅ Dual cameras extend creative possibilities
❌ Weighs more than some drones, so must be flown responsibly
I'm the DCW drone expert, and I have a particular fondness for the Air 3S because it seems to have got so many things right. Let me explain.
A lot of drones strive hard to come in at under 250g because it is a legal threshold – one that means you can fly it nearer people without their permission in a lot of countries, including the UK (though you still need to register for an ID with the CAA, just as with the Air 3S). It's great that so much has been achieved in terms of quality, given that restriction, but by putting the weight up slightly higher, as the Air 3S does, physics allows more to be achieved in terms of cameras, batteries, and performance and all of that is very evident in the Air 3S. For a drone that isn't a lot physically bigger than the 'ultralights' – so is still easy to carry around and set up – you get two optical lengths, which as any creative can tell you, massively increases what you can achieve in terms of video; orbiting shots from this drone can just be way more spectacular than from a lighter one.
Not only that, but the on-board subject tracking features will keep the subject very much in shot, and the all-round collision avoidance functions make this very safe – as does the GPS and all the usual functionality. This price cut is significant, and one of the great things about the Air 3S is that you can make pretty good use of the drone with just one battery, because it has a 20km range and over 40 minutes of usable flight time in my experience.
That's not to say it isn't also worth checking out the discount on Amazon for the Air 3S Fly More Combo, which includes extra batteries.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
