My favorite drone – the Air 3S – at the best ever UK price

The DJI Air 3S is the first truly premium drone in the range, choosing to provide much more by way of camera tech rather than compromise to keep the weight at the lowest possible amount – though it's still very portable. You can now pick up the powerful Air 3S for just £801 in the UK, saving around £160.

DJI Air 3S: was £959 now £801.21 at Amazon The DJI Air 3S is an incredibly powerful drone for creators, with dual 4K 60fps HDR cameras offering hybrid zoom, all-around collision sensors, a range of up to 20km and 45 minutes of flight time on a single battery. 💰 Sophisticated premium aerial camera system

✅ Dual cameras extend creative possibilities

Weighs more than some drones, so must be flown responsibly

I'm the DCW drone expert, and I have a particular fondness for the Air 3S because it seems to have got so many things right. Let me explain.

A lot of drones strive hard to come in at under 250g because it is a legal threshold – one that means you can fly it nearer people without their permission in a lot of countries, including the UK (though you still need to register for an ID with the CAA, just as with the Air 3S). It's great that so much has been achieved in terms of quality, given that restriction, but by putting the weight up slightly higher, as the Air 3S does, physics allows more to be achieved in terms of cameras, batteries, and performance and all of that is very evident in the Air 3S. For a drone that isn't a lot physically bigger than the 'ultralights' – so is still easy to carry around and set up – you get two optical lengths, which as any creative can tell you, massively increases what you can achieve in terms of video; orbiting shots from this drone can just be way more spectacular than from a lighter one.

Not only that, but the on-board subject tracking features will keep the subject very much in shot, and the all-round collision avoidance functions make this very safe – as does the GPS and all the usual functionality. This price cut is significant, and one of the great things about the Air 3S is that you can make pretty good use of the drone with just one battery, because it has a 20km range and over 40 minutes of usable flight time in my experience.

That's not to say it isn't also worth checking out the discount on Amazon for the Air 3S Fly More Combo, which includes extra batteries.