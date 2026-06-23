Amazon Prime slashes £300 off this complete 8K 360 drone package, now just £1,199

The Antigravity A1 Infinity Bundle has dropped to just £1,199, down from £1,499, and saving you a cool £300 on one of the most exciting and unusual drone packages currently available.

What makes the Antigravity A1 stand out is its ability to capture immersive 8K 360-degree footage, recording everything around the aircraft as it flies. Rather than committing to a single camera angle in the air, you can reframe your footage afterwards and choose the perspective that best suits the finished video.

The experience is made even more immersive by the included Vision Goggles and Grip Controller. Instead of operating the drone through a conventional screen and controller setup, the system is designed to make flying feel more natural and intuitive, opening up a completely different approach to aerial filmmaking.

The Infinity Bundle also adds considerable value for anyone planning longer filming sessions. It includes three high-capacity flight batteries, a charging hub, a Quick Reader, carrying cases, and spare propellers, giving you a far more complete setup straight out of the box.

This is not simply another compact camera drone. Its combination of 360-degree capture, immersive flight, and post-production reframing makes it particularly appealing to filmmakers and content creators who want to produce aerial footage that looks different from the familiar shots captured by more traditional drones.

At £1,199, the Antigravity A1 Infinity Bundle remains a serious investment, but the £300 saving makes this complete 8K 360-degree drone package considerably more tempting. For creators looking to experiment with a new style of aerial filmmaking, this is a deal that certainly deserves attention.