Sony A7 IV: the perfect first full-frame rig to step up from APS-C

If you’re planning on making the step up from APS-C (cropped sensor) to a full-frame camera, then my top recommendation right now would be the Sony A7 IV. Yes, as a longtime Sony A7 III shooter, you might think I’m biased, but hear me out.

The Sony A7 IV is a powerhouse hybrid camera that bridges the gap between professional stills and high-end video. Its standout features include a sharp 33MP back-side illuminated (BSI) sensor, AI-driven autofocus, 10-bit 4:2:2 video capture and a dedicated photo / video / S&Q dial.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World) (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

While you’ll find competitive specs and prices in models like the Fujifilm X-T5 and the Canon EOS R7, you’d have to compromise and remain an APS-C photographer.

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You could look to full-frame alternatives in the likes of the Canon EOS R5 II or the Panasonic Lumix S5II, but then it’s a toss-up between spending around $1,000 (approximately £750 / AU$1,400) more for the Canon or settling for decent but not A7 IV-level specs with the Lumix, albeit for a friendlier sum.

Specs aside, what people often forget about Sony cameras is that the sensors they pack are proprietary, containing industry-leading technology that major competitors like Hasselblad and Nikon prefer to use over their own in-house sensor design.

This is one of the main draws to Sony for me and something that will keep me a Sony shooter for some time.

(Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

In fact, the A7 IV sensor handles a solid 14 stops of dynamic range and has an ISO range of 100-51200 for stills and movies (and it’s expandable to 50-204800 for stills).

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These attributes, along with the larger sensor surface area, mean the camera packs a hard-hitting low-light performance punch.

Funnily enough, even our Editor in Chief – who’s a Canon man through and through for full frame – has the A7 IV as his best all-rounder in our best full-frame cameras guide.

You should have a gander at that guide before making your decision as, although I say go with the A7 IV, the list goes into way more comparative depth.

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Make sure to use best lenses for the Sony A7 IV to get the most out of this brilliant body. And if you want to learn more about other Sony rigs, check out the best Sony cameras for vlogging, filmmaking and photography.