As a photographer, even I find drones annoying – but for heaven's sake, don’t SHOOT at them like this man did

As a photographer, I’ve never got on board with camera drones. There’s just something about the perspective they create in images and the fact that it’s another piece of expensive gear to lug around. And then there’s the question around privacy…

However, while drones aren’t my cup of tea, I’ve never felt the need to point a rifle at one to bring it down. Which is exactly what a Florida man did recently, leading to his arrest.

The incident happened on June 13 in Lehigh Acres, Florida, with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) releasing footage of the suspect in the act, captured by the very drone he was allegedly trying to destroy.

Lee County authorities were using the drone to locate a bear after reports of the animal had been made. But instead of spotting the furry creature, they came across a group of topless men who appeared to be shooting a rifle in a wooded area.

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ABOVE: Florida police footage shows the suspect allegedly firing at the drone

In the footage, the suspect – who’s the only person in the group wearing a top – points the rifle at the drone and, according to LCSO, “appeared to fire two rounds in its direction.”

LCSO has said that officers responded immediately. Later body cam footage, also shared online, shows the trigger-happy suspect, identified as Elvin Antonio Callejas-Serrato, being arrested and placed in the back of a police vehicle.

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According to LCSO, the officers recovered a BB rifle “loaded with steel projectiles”. What’s not clear from the footage is if Callejas-Serrato tried to hide the rifle beforehand.

The latest comments from LCSO were that Callejas-Serrato was detained and charged with Shooting or Throwing a Deadly Missile into an Aircraft, which is a serious felony offense.

Under state law, this can lead to up to 15 years in prison. While under federal jurisdiction, firing at or attempting to destroy an aircraft or its equipment can result in up to 20 years jail time.

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