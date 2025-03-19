Am I allowed a DJI Mavic 4 Pro? New leaked images show bigger, heavier drone

News about an upcoming DJI Mavic 4 Pro seems to be flowing thick and fast, and some of the leaked specs point to a weight of 1044g or 1045g – that's 2.3 pounds, but a significant step in some regulatory areas as it steps above 1Kg. The Mavic 3 Pro weighs 958g (2.1 pounds).

What's DJI doing with all this extra weight? Well the leaked flight times – amongst other specs in our leaks – seem to be even higher, not far short of an hour, but that's not all. The new drone boasts, according to this new side-by-side leaked image posted on X by Jasper Ellens, a larger span.

The #mavic4pro is a big drone, no wonder it's expected to be a bit heavier than its predecessor. And to be honest, I kinda start to love the cameradesign, looks a lot cleaner than all the previous pentagons. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/3Zno0UZJueMarch 18, 2025

(Image credit: Jasper Ellens X27)

He also notes in his tweet the distinct design change from the irregular pentagons to what others have called the 'tennis ball' design.

Whether the weight will be significant in many areas is a matter for debate. In the USA a drone is either under 250g or over. Similarly in the UK and Europe anything over 250g (and indeed anything with a camera) will need registration, but the more significant cut-offs are at 900g and 4Kg marks.

That means there is no significant change this time (and if you want to be able to over-fly uninvolved people in any circumstances at all you'd already need a lighter drone (see the EASA regulations).

All this means that, on one level, there isn't a significant change coming. Looked at another way the biggest Mavic seems even closer to filling the shoes of the old Inspire drones (which makes a lot of sense now the Inspire 3 series costs a five-figure sum).

It'll be interesting to find out what price the drone comes out it if, indeed, the slew of leaks actually point to a product at all!

