The Canon EOS R50 V looks good – but as a content creator, I won't consider buying a camera without open gate video
With open gate video top of my wishlist for any new content creation camera – why are models still being launched without it?
When I have my content creator hat on, juggling YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and whatever new platform pops up next, there's one camera feature I can't live without: open gate video. That’s why I find it perplexing that some the hottest new content creation cameras – case and point, the new Canon EOS R50 V – are launching without this feature.
But what exactly is an open gate video? Open gate captures video using your camera's entire sensor, rather than cropping down to the typical 16:9 widescreen format. Why does this matter? Filming in open gate lets me easily produce both horizontal and vertical videos in one shot, without losing a precious amount of my frame. I can also avoid awkwardly flipping the camera or filming the exact same content twice to get vertical shots. With open gate, one take covers all platforms.
For example, when I shoot with the excellent Fujifilm X-M5 (which captures stunning 6K open gate footage), I can effortlessly create a widescreen YouTube video and then crop a crisp enough vertical for Instagram Reels or TikTok. Likewise, the Lumix S9, Lumix S5IIX, Fujifilm X-H2S, Fujifilm X-S20, and BlackMagic cameras also offer this cropping flexibility. Even the GoPro Hero 13 Black has embraced this with its near-square 8:7 capture mode, making it perfect for action-packed moments that look good on any platform.
Practically, open gate saves me time during filming and editing. No more worrying about missing vertical shots or sacrificing my subject with tight crops. If I didn’t frame a shot perfectly while filming, open gate gives me room to fix it later. It’s honestly made creating content less stressful and more enjoyable.
So, yes, I won’t even consider a camera without open gate video – with pretty much all cameras now offering excellent 4K, open gate has become my number one requirement. And if you're creating content across multiple platforms, trust me, it might become yours too.
You might also like...
- For more of the best cameras for vlogging, check out our guide for all the top choices.
- If you want to go beyond vlogging, then take a look at the best camera for filmmaking to take your craft to the next level.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.