The Canon EOS R50 V looks good – but as a content creator, I won't consider buying a camera without open gate video

When I have my content creator hat on, juggling YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and whatever new platform pops up next, there's one camera feature I can't live without: open gate video. That’s why I find it perplexing that some the hottest new content creation cameras – case and point, the new Canon EOS R50 V – are launching without this feature.

But what exactly is an open gate video? Open gate captures video using your camera's entire sensor, rather than cropping down to the typical 16:9 widescreen format. Why does this matter? Filming in open gate lets me easily produce both horizontal and vertical videos in one shot, without losing a precious amount of my frame. I can also avoid awkwardly flipping the camera or filming the exact same content twice to get vertical shots. With open gate, one take covers all platforms.

For example, when I shoot with the excellent Fujifilm X-M5 (which captures stunning 6K open gate footage), I can effortlessly create a widescreen YouTube video and then crop a crisp enough vertical for Instagram Reels or TikTok. Likewise, the Lumix S9, Lumix S5IIX, Fujifilm X-H2S, Fujifilm X-S20, and BlackMagic cameras also offer this cropping flexibility. Even the GoPro Hero 13 Black has embraced this with its near-square 8:7 capture mode, making it perfect for action-packed moments that look good on any platform.

Practically, open gate saves me time during filming and editing. No more worrying about missing vertical shots or sacrificing my subject with tight crops. If I didn’t frame a shot perfectly while filming, open gate gives me room to fix it later. It’s honestly made creating content less stressful and more enjoyable.

So, yes, I won’t even consider a camera without open gate video – with pretty much all cameras now offering excellent 4K, open gate has become my number one requirement. And if you're creating content across multiple platforms, trust me, it might become yours too.

