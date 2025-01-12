New ultra-compact Platypod tripod smashes its Kickstarter goal

Platypod has launched a new Kickstarter project to fund its latest ultra-compact travel tripod: Delta. Platypods have long been a compelling option for photographers who want the smallest possible camera support when travelling light. Platypods consist of a compact yet sturdy aluminium plate supported by tiny metal feet. A standard 3/8-16 thread attachment on top of the plate lets you attach a standard tripod head, giving you a shooting platform capable of supporting a heavy full-frame camera and lens, while still being small enough to pack into almost any kit bag. What's more, an advantage of being so unlike a conventional tripod is it's stealthy and unlikely to contravene tripod restrictions in museums and other indoor public spaces.

The new Delta differs from past Platypod designs by being based around a more pared-down triangular plate, where past Platypods have been rectangular. Consequently, it has three legs rather than four, which should make for easier balancing on uneven surfaces. Each leg simply folds out from its flat-pack storage position, enabling a sub-5-second set-up time.

Retractable silicone tips on each spiked leg make the Delta suitable for use on both rough ground and smooth surfaces, while a detachable cinch strap means you can also tie it to a tree, pole or railings. There are also screw holes through the main plate that allow it to be screwed to larger structures if required. You even get a built-in bottle opener!

As with previous Platypods, total load capacity is impressively high for such a compact device, with the Delta rated to support over 22lb (10kg) - and that's from a product that weighs just 4.2oz (119g).

Assuming the Platypod Delta does enter production (it's already exceeded its original funding goal) it will have a retail price of $79. Kickstarter backers can get a reduced price of $59, with bundle kits containing a Delta and a phone grip or a ball head being priced at $88 and $89, respectively (both being early-bird discounted prices).

As with any crowdfunding project, making a financial backing does not guarantee you will receive a finished product.