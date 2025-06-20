Park Cameras in London survives demolition, and opens new store!

Making way for the development of a new 12-storey building on the corner of Oxford Street and Rathbone in London, Park Cameras were forced to find a new location. The popular camera retailer's new store is less than a two-minute walk away, at 34 Rathbone Place, Fitzrovia. (Map link) – in a location Londoners may remember as a franchise coffee bar.

(Image credit: Park Cameras)

Now the location is one where visitors will be able to experience a wide range of camera equipment (and, London being London, we don't imagine it's a long walk to the next coffee shop!). The new Park Cameras opened on 19th June.

“Relocating our Central London store had not come without its challenges but has given us the opportunity to further improve what we can offer to creatives within the industry and help them make informed decisions as to which products best suit their needs." said Commercial Director Frank Keenan.

He added "Staying within Rathbone Place was important to us, and we look forward to welcoming both old and new customers to what we believe is the best camera shop in London. Throughout our 50+ year history, our ethos has always been to put the needs of our customers first, and we believe that with this store, it will help us do that for many years to come.”

(Image credit: Park Cameras)

The previous London store was opened in 2013, but early in 2025, Park Cameras were notified that the whole corner block of Rathbone Place and Oxford Street will be extensively redeveloped. The replacement building has four floors below ground and eight above.

As part of the move, Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon and Sony have played a part in sponsoring the store, with the goal of encoraging people to visit and experience products in real life. There is a demonstration table where consumers can try these brands and touch and try products from Panasonic, OM System, DJI, Sigma and Tamron among others. There is also a bird hide section, copying a popular section from Park Camera's home store in Burgess Hill.

You can find the new Park Cameras store at 34 Rathbone Place, London, W1T 1JN. Access to the Tottenham Court Road tube & Elizabeth Line station, as well as Goode Street is straightforward, and we hear there might be some special offers for the opening week. Opening hours are Monday – Saturday: 10:00 – 18:30 (later on Thursday: 10:00 – 19:30) and closed on Sunday.