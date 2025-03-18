Will Nikon's new camera be enough to make you jump ship?

It's being reported that Nikon is about to announce one of the most important cameras in its lineup, the Nikon Z5 II – and it's a body that could convince a lot of photographers to switch systems.

The Z5 II is obviously the successor to the Nikon Z5, whose key selling point is being the cheapest full-frame camera on the market – something that's incredibly tempting to APS-C shooters looking to upgrade, DSLR users considering the move to mirrorless, and those contemplating Nikon's increasingly compelling Z system.

The original Z5 offers a ridiculous amount of bang for buck; its 24.5MP full-frame sensor is buoyed by in-body image stabilization, and the camera also boasts twin memory card slots – which are typically rare in entry-level bodies.

I expect the Nikon Z5 II to be mostly the same, with a couple of incremental updates, much as the Nikon Z50 II was. So I think we're probably looking at an upgrade to a fully articulating screen, and the addition of the Z50 II's Picture Controls button to give quick access to picture profiles and recipes.

The Nikon Z5II will be announced in April (not May).March 15, 2025

It would be a crime if the 4K video wasn't full-width this time round, too. The 1.7x crop was cheeky enough when the original camera released back in 2020, but I really don't think you can get away with it in 2025! I wouldn't mind a bump to the 4.5fps burst mode, either.

Nikon might surprise me, of course, by adding more oomph to the Z5 II. So far all we know about it comes courtesy of leaker how2fly, who reports that "The Nikon Z5II will be announced in April (not May)" – but I honestly think it's more important for this camera to keep its focus on price point rather than specs.

While many people in the industry are sniffy about this category of camera, it's a hugely important one in the current landscape – and the Z5 II will be a key weapon as the Big N continues the momentum of bodies like the Nikon Zf and Z6 III.

