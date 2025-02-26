$519 for a Canon EOS RP - this refurbished deal is out of this world!
Quick! Get a Canon EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera for just $519 before stocks run out
This is the deal of the day, right now you can buy a refurbished Canon EOS RP for just $519 directly from Canon – an amazing price for an amazing camera!
Expertly refurbished by the manufacturer itself, this saving slashes $380 off the usual $899 price, I don't expect this deal to last for much longer so buy now to avoid disappointment!
SAVE $380 Expertly refurbished by the manufacturer, this Canon EOS RP is available for $380 less than if you bought it new. Full frame mirrorless has never been more tempting!
While many competitors are pushing the boundaries of high-end full-frame mirrorless cameras—along with their price tags—Canon is focusing on crop-sensor users seeking an affordable full-frame upgrade.
The Canon EOS RP excels in this regard, delivering full-frame performance and 4K video in a body that’s significantly smaller, lighter, and more budget-friendly than most of its rivals. While not an entry-level camera, it’s an excellent entry point into full-frame photography.
Canon has achieved an impressive engineering feat, packing the power and performance of the 765g EOS 6D Mark II into a remarkably compact 485g body, while also adding 4K video and mirrorless advantages like an electronic viewfinder.
A capable full-frame mirrorless camera at this price is a fantastic option for those looking to step up to a larger sensor—without giving up the portability of APS-C bodies. And at this price, it would make a superb back-up body for anyone who already owns a full-frame Canon EOS R-series camera.
Read more:
Canon EOS RP review
Best Canon cameras
Best full frame mirrorless cameras
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
