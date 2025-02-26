$519 for a Canon EOS RP - this refurbished deal is out of this world!

This is the deal of the day, right now you can buy a refurbished Canon EOS RP for just $519 directly from Canon – an amazing price for an amazing camera!

Expertly refurbished by the manufacturer itself, this saving slashes $380 off the usual $899 price, I don't expect this deal to last for much longer so buy now to avoid disappointment!

While many competitors are pushing the boundaries of high-end full-frame mirrorless cameras—along with their price tags—Canon is focusing on crop-sensor users seeking an affordable full-frame upgrade.

The Canon EOS RP excels in this regard, delivering full-frame performance and 4K video in a body that’s significantly smaller, lighter, and more budget-friendly than most of its rivals. While not an entry-level camera, it’s an excellent entry point into full-frame photography.

Canon has achieved an impressive engineering feat, packing the power and performance of the 765g EOS 6D Mark II into a remarkably compact 485g body, while also adding 4K video and mirrorless advantages like an electronic viewfinder.

A capable full-frame mirrorless camera at this price is a fantastic option for those looking to step up to a larger sensor—without giving up the portability of APS-C bodies. And at this price, it would make a superb back-up body for anyone who already owns a full-frame Canon EOS R-series camera.

Read more:

