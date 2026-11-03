These full-frame mirrorless cameras are now up to 43% off – and we've tested them all

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These full-frame mirrorless cameras make it easier to switch systems without overspending

Nikon Z5 close-up of mode dial
The Sony A7 IV, Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX and Nikon Z5 are popular full-frame mirrorless models, that make the mirrorless switch a bit easier (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)
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Thinking about ditching your DSLR, switching camera systems, or upgrading to full-frame? These three mirrorless models deliver excellent price-to-performance value – and right now, you can save up to £700 at Wex or Amazon.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX + 20-60mm and 50mm is now just £1,699 (inc. cashback) at Wex – you save £700 off the bundle's RRP of £2,399. (The body alone is reduced to £1,399 inc. cashback...)

The Sony A7 IV is now just £1,799 at Wex – this new low price lets you save £200 off its original £1,999 price tag.

The Nikon Z5 is now just £709 on Amazon – you save £540 off its £1,249 RRP.

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX + 20-60mm and 50mm
29% OFF
Save £700
Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX + 20-60mm and 50mm: was £2,399 now £1,699 at Wex Photo Video

Inc. £300 cashback The S5 IIX features 6K 30p open-gate shooting, 4:2:2 10-bit All-I, Apple ProRes/ ProRes RAW output, and 6.5 stops of IBIS. With 4K 60p streaming, weather sealing, and the possibility to create up to 96MP stills (via the high-res pixel shift mode), it balances pro video features without the cinema camera price.

Read our Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX review

View Deal
Sony A7 IV
10% OFF
Save £200
Sony A7 IV: was £1,999 now £1,799 at Wex Photo Video

The Sony A7 IV features a 33MP sensor, 4K 30p video (4K 60p with Super35 crop, and 10-fps continuous shooting. It comes with Sony's famous and advanced phase-detect AF, a fully articulating touchscreen, and dual card slots (CFexpress Type A + SD) for versatile, reliable performance.

Read our Sony A7 IV review

View Deal
Nikon Z5
43% OFF
Save £540
Nikon Z5: was £1,249 now £709 at Amazon

The Nikon Z5 delivers key features such as weather sealing, 24.3MP resolution, and 4K video in a compact, portable body. It offers solid performance and versatility, making it a capable and attractive option for photographers seeking an entry-level full-frame camera.

Read our Nikon Z5 review

View Deal

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX

Ideal for hybrid shooters, DSLR, and system switchers

Review insight: "There is a lot of competition in this camera class and while the Lumix S5 II may be the best overall value camera at the $2000/£2000 price point, the S5II X opens up some great use cases for a relatively small bump in price" (Image credit: Jon Devo / Digital Camera World)

If you've been shooting on an APS-C or DSLR camera before, the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX is a fantastic upgrade. It's notably smaller and lighter than many DSLRs.

So while the handling might feel a bit different at first, you'll quickly appreciate the more compact, less bulky design. There are not as many native lenses for the S5 IIX available as is the case within the Sony and Nikon lineups, but there are third-party options like Sigma available.

And if you want to keep using your older glass, Canon EF to L-mount adapters, for example, are available.

Sony A7 IV

Best for DSLR and system switchers, as well as content creators

Review insight: "The Sony A7 IV supersedes the A7 III but it's not just another affordable all-rounder – it's a real powerhouse for both stills and video" (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Switching to Sony means unlocking incredible mirrorless flexibility. The Sony E-mount system is the most mature on the market, with an extensive range of native lenses and strong third-party support from trusted brands like Tamron and Sigma.

The A7 IV shines with its real-time Eye AF detection and tracking options – features that make focusing faster and more accurate than many DSLR systems. So, if you're coming from a DSLR, this camera feels like a serious step up in autofocus and creative control.

Nikon Z5

Budget-conscious DSLR option, best for stills-focused shooters

Review insight: "The Z5 is a very good entry-level full frame camera" (Image credit: Adam Waring/Mike Harris)

If you are on a budget, the Nikon Z5 offers one of the most affordable ways into full-frame mirrorless with great image quality.

The body design will feel very familiar if you're upgrading from a Nikon DSLR, and thanks to the FTX adapter, you can continue using your trusted F-mount lenses seamlessly.

And if the bundled lens doesn't suit your photography style, there are plenty of alternative lens bundles available on Amazon or Wex – many of which offer great savings too.

Comparison

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Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX vs. Sony A7 IV vs. Nikon Z5
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Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX

Sony A7 IV

Nikon Z5

Released

2023

2021

2020

Mount

L

E

Z

Sensor

24.2MP CMOS sensor without Low Pass Filter

33MP Exmor R CMOS

24.3MP CMOS sensor

Autofocus

779-pt Phase Hybrid AF

759-pt Hybrid Phase/ Contrast-Detect

273-pt Hybrid Phase/ Contrast AF

IBIS

5-axis, up to 6.5 stops

5-axis, up to 5.5 stops

5-axis, up to 5 stops

Burst rate

30fps (electronic shutter), 7 fps with AF-C (mechanical shutter)

10fps, up to 828 raw+JPEG (with CFexpress Type A card)

4.5fps

Video

6K (Full-sensor readout)/29.97/25/24/23.98p, 5.9K/29.97/25/24/23.98p, C4K/60/50/30/24p

4K 30p full width, 4K 60p Super35 crop

4K UHD, 30/25/24p

Card slots

2 x SD/SDHC/SDXC UHS-II

1x CFexpress Type A/SD UHS-II, 1x SD UHS-II

2x SD/SDHC/SDXC, UHS-II

Build quality

Weather-sealed magnesium alloy

Weather-sealed magnesium alloy

Weather-sealed magnesium alloy

Weight (card and battery included)

740g

 658g

670g

Personally, I would lean toward the Sony A7 IV. Its autofocus performance is unmatched, as well as its lens options. The flexibility makes it a standout choice, especially if you're open to switching systems entirely.

That said, if you want to stick with your current brand and already own a lot of DSLR lenses, staying within the same ecosystem is a smart and budget-friendly way to jump into mirrorless photography.

Want to browse more mirrorless options? Here are the best mirrorless cameras, along with the best cameras for beginners.

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
News Editor

Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. 

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