The Nikon Z6 III drop to its lowest-ever price for the holiday weekend

Right now, I’d argue the Nikon Z6 III is one of the best performance-to-value mirrorless cameras on the market, and this new £200 discount makes that point even stronger.

With the body now down to £1,599 at Wex, Nikon’s full-frame hybrid suddenly feels far more aggressive than it did at launch, and much more of a threat to its closest rivals.

Lowest-ever price Save £900 Nikon Z6 III body: was £2,499 now £1,599 at Wex Photo Video It’s one of the best full-frame hybrid cameras out there, with its partially-stacked 24.5-MP sensor, Nikon’s latest image processor, up to 120fps burst speeds, and exceedingly good video specs. Try 6K / 60p RAW and 4K / 120p (DX Crop). And at this price, it’s an even more attractive prospect!

The Z6 III was already one of the most complete cameras in its class, but once it drops below the $2,000 mark, it stops being simply a good deal and starts looking like a serious no-brainer. This is not a watered-down entry into full-frame mirrorless. It is a fast, capable, and thoroughly modern camera that gives you a huge amount of performance for the money.

What makes the Z6 III so compelling is that it does not feel like a compromise. Nikon has equipped it with a 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked CMOS sensor, the Expeed 7 processor, advanced subject-detection autofocus, and 6K/60p internal RAW video. Those are the kind of specs that push it well beyond what many photographers and filmmakers would expect at this price.

That performance really shows when it comes to speed. The Z6 III can shoot up to 20fps in RAW, 60fps in JPEG, and even 120fps in a cropped mode, while its autofocus can work down to an impressive -10EV in low light. For weddings, events, sport, wildlife, documentary work, or simply unpredictable everyday shooting, that matters. This is a camera that can react quickly, lock on with confidence, and keep up when the pace changes.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

But the reason I think the Z6 III wins on value is that it is not just fast, it is genuinely versatile. It feels equally at home shooting stills and video, which is exactly what so many creators now need. From its 6K video capabilities to its bright EVF, strong handling, and hybrid-focused feature set, this is the kind of camera that can do almost everything well without making you feel like you need to upgrade again too soon.

This price drop also changes the wider conversation around the Z6 III. At launch, some buyers may have hesitated because it sat a little close to more expensive options, but with $700 off, that argument largely disappears.

The Nikon Z6 III now feels like the sweet spot in Nikon’s mirrorless range: a camera with flagship flavour, pro-grade speed and serious hybrid muscle, without forcing you into flagship-level spending.