Photography can get expensive fast – but getting a stylish camera companion (or your very first setup) doesn't have to be.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV stands out as DCW's best affordable retro camera, and it's also packed with beginner-friendly features.

Now, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV + 14‑42mm lens is just £719 after cashback at Wex.

That means you're getting a compact, powerful camera in a sleek design and a versatile pancake zoom lens – while saving £160 off the recommended £879 price.

The best cheap retro & best features beginner camera

Beautifully designed and packed with modern features, the OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is ideal if you value creativity and classic styling.

Its 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, paired with 5-axis in-body stabilization, produces remarkably sharp results even when shooting challenging low-light situations handheld.



The tilting touchscreen and tactile dials encourage manual experimentation, and the high range of compatible lenses opens up endless photographic possibilities. It's a superb choice if you want a lightweight, versatile tool for everyday shooting.

As mentioned in the Olympus M.Zuiko 14‑42mm f/3.5‑5.6 EZ review, it is "in our opinion, the best pancake lens ever." The zoom lens is a true must-have optic and covers 18-82mm focal range in full-frame terms – a travel and everyday essential for beginners, enthusiasts, and pros alike.

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