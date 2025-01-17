Panasonic Lumix S9 drops to its lowest-ever price!

The recently released Panasonic Lumix S9 is one of the most compact full-frame mirorless cameras on the market. And now it's dropped to its lowest price EVER – you can pick up with the Lumix S 20-60mm kit zoom for just $1,299 at Amazon.

Only the black model is priced as such, so if you've got your heart set on a snazzier pink or mint green, then you will have to pay $400 more… but if you like your cameras looking like cameras, then this is a deal that is seriously tempting

Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens | was $1,799.99 | $1,299

SAVE $500 at Amazon with coupon The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection. Apply the on-page $100 off coupon to get this price.

💰 Great bang for your buck

✅ Powerful compact camera

❌ No headphone jack

Don't be deceived by the Panasonic Lumix S9's small stature. This compact interchangeable lens camera is a modern mirrorless powerhouse, boasting a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, Panasonic's Phase Hybrid autofocus, up to 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and up to 30fps burst shooting.

The absence of a viewfinder is partly responsible for the camera's compact size, so it's more likely to appeal to content creators and video shooters. Thankfully it's got a decent video spec, with 6K 30p and 4K 60p capture. It also comes with a variety of LUT presets to instantly enhance the look of video footage. And, if you shoot video for a variety of formats, you'll be pleased to know that it's an open gate video camera.

In fact, this little camera would be an ideal candidate for a portable rig. And at $1,299, it's great value for what it offers.

If you're a Lumix fan, check out the best Panasonic cameras. If you're looking for a serious interchangeable-lens device, check out the best full-frame mirrorless cameras.