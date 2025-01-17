Panasonic Lumix S9 drops to its lowest-ever price!
The newest Panasonic full-frame camera is now just $1,299 - with lens!
The recently released Panasonic Lumix S9 is one of the most compact full-frame mirorless cameras on the market. And now it's dropped to its lowest price EVER – you can pick up with the Lumix S 20-60mm kit zoom for just $1,299 at Amazon.
Only the black model is priced as such, so if you've got your heart set on a snazzier pink or mint green, then you will have to pay $400 more… but if you like your cameras looking like cameras, then this is a deal that is seriously tempting
Panasonic Lumix S9 + 20-60mm lens | was $1,799.99 | $1,299
SAVE $500 at Amazon with coupon The S9 grants access to a wide range of L-mount lenses, and this great-value bundle with the Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens is a neat way to kick off your collection. Apply the on-page $100 off coupon to get this price.
💰 Great bang for your buck
✅ Powerful compact camera
❌ No headphone jack
Don't be deceived by the Panasonic Lumix S9's small stature. This compact interchangeable lens camera is a modern mirrorless powerhouse, boasting a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, Panasonic's Phase Hybrid autofocus, up to 6.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and up to 30fps burst shooting.
The absence of a viewfinder is partly responsible for the camera's compact size, so it's more likely to appeal to content creators and video shooters. Thankfully it's got a decent video spec, with 6K 30p and 4K 60p capture. It also comes with a variety of LUT presets to instantly enhance the look of video footage. And, if you shoot video for a variety of formats, you'll be pleased to know that it's an open gate video camera.
In fact, this little camera would be an ideal candidate for a portable rig. And at $1,299, it's great value for what it offers.
If you're a Lumix fan, check out the best Panasonic cameras. If you're looking for a serious interchangeable-lens device, check out the best full-frame mirrorless cameras.
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...