Panasonic Lumix S1R II price & availability: Where to order it right now

The Panasonic Lumix S1R II brings together exceptional image quality, high-speed performance, and advanced video tools in a all-in-one package that has took the photography by storm, and here is where you can order this Panasonic powerhouse.

Where to order

The Panasonic Lumix S1R II is a full-frame mirrorless camera designed for professional photographers and hybrid content creators. Featuring a newly developed 44.3MP full-frame sensor, a 779-point Phase Hybrid AF system, and 8K 10-bit video recording, this next-generation camera builds upon its predecessor with faster performance, improved autofocus, and enhanced video capabilities.



At the heart of the S1R II is its newly developed 44.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor, which strikes the perfect balance between high resolution, speed, and low-light performance. The camera is powered by the L2 Engine, delivering an expanded dynamic range for improved highlight and shadow detail. With a continuous shooting speed of up to 40 frames per second with AF-C and AF-S, it is an ideal choice for sports and wildlife photography.



High-Resolution Mode allows photographers to create ultra-detailed 177MP composited stills, even when shooting handheld. Panasonic has also refined its color science, ensuring natural and true-to-life rendering, while enhanced noise reduction enables cleaner images at high ISO speeds, with an expanded range from ISO 40 to 102400. For those who demand extreme detail, the 177MP High-Resolution Mode utilizes sensor-shift technology to produce ultra-high-resolution composite images, making it perfect for landscape and studio photography.

Designed with high-end content creators and professional filmmakers in mind, the Lumix S1R II introduces cinema-quality video capabilities to the Lumix lineup. With 8K resolution, advanced color science, and RAW recording, the camera delivers outstanding detail, dynamic range, and post-production flexibility, making it a true hybrid tool for professionals. Whether shooting documentaries, commercials, high-frame-rate action, or cinematic productions, the S1R II provides the necessary tools to create visually stunning footage with precision and control.



It supports 8K 30p 10-bit recording for ultra-high-definition filmmaking, 6.4K open-gate video for flexible cropping and reframing, and 4K 120p slow-motion capture for high-frame-rate cinematography. The camera also offers internal ProRes RAW HQ recording with external RAW support, 14 stops of dynamic range, and advanced color grading tools. Additionally, it supports 32-bit float audio when using the optional DMW-XLR2 adapter.

(Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

For filmmakers seeking precision and versatility, the S1R II is equipped with professional video assist tools, including waveforms and vector scopes for exposure and color monitoring. Real-time LUTs and False Color allow for on-set color grading, while flexible recording formats, including ProRes, H.265, and All-I, provide greater control over post-production workflows.

For the first time in the S1R series, Panasonic has incorporated Phase Hybrid Autofocus, significantly enhancing speed and accuracy. The 779-point PDAF system ensures quick and precise focusing, while AI-powered subject detection can recognize and track humans, animals, and vehicles. Improved eye, face, and body detection provides reliable focus in both stills and video. Advanced autofocus algorithms further enhance accuracy in low-light conditions, ensuring smooth and natural focusing transitions for video production.

With its powerful imaging capabilities, cutting-edge video tools, and refined autofocus system, the Panasonic Lumix S1R II sets a new benchmark for full-frame mirrorless cameras, making it an essential tool for professionals who demand the highest level of performance and quality.