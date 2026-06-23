OM System OM-5 Mark II mirrorless camera just dropped to its lowest-ever price

The OM System OM-5 Mark II with the 12-45 mm f/4 Pro lens has just dropped to its lowest-ever price of £1,150 - a saving of £349 on the full price.

What makes this deal so appealing is that you are not just getting the camera body, but also a pro-quality Zuiko 12-45mm f/4 kit lens.

The OM-5 Mark II is exactly the sort of camera that makes sense for photographers who want serious features without carrying a heavy kit bag. It is compact, lightweight, and built around the kind of go-anywhere shooting experience that OM System does so well, making it a brilliant option for travel, walking, family adventures, and everyday photography.

It also comes with the sort of clever computational tools that make OM System cameras stand out from the crowd. Features designed for handheld shooting, outdoor work, and creative photography mean you can do more in-camera, rather than relying on extra kit or spending hours fixing things later on a computer.

For anyone looking to move up from a phone or an older camera, this bundle is especially tempting. You get a weather-sealed, adventure-ready camera system with a lens that covers a huge focal range, all while keeping the setup small enough to actually want to carry with you every day.