OM System OM-1 II drops to its LOWEST-EVER price

If you're searching for the ultimate Micro Four Thirds camera, the newly released OM System OM-1 Mark II is as good as it gets—and it's now available on Amazon at its lowest-ever price of just £1,737.03—that's a £205.31 saving!

The OM System OM-1 Mark II is the first flagship camera under the OM System name, offering an enhanced version of the highly regarded Micro Four Thirds mirrorless model. It features a 20MP stacked BSI Live MOS sensor paired with a TruePic X processor, ensuring exceptional image quality, rapid autofocus, and impressive low-light performance with a native ISO range of 200 to 102,400.

Thanks to the Micro Four Thirds crop factor, the OM-1 Mark II is a top choice for wildlife and nature photography, allowing subjects to appear closer. Its 5-axis in-body image stabilization significantly improves handheld shooting, enhancing sharpness and reducing motion blur. Designed for both photographers and videographers, this camera balances mobility, precision, and reliability.



One of its standout new features is the built-in graduated ND filter, which helps balance exposure between bright skies and darker foregrounds. Users can adjust both the position and intensity of the effect, eliminating the need for physical ND grad filters and making on-the-go shooting more convenient.