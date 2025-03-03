OM System OM-1 II drops to its LOWEST-EVER price
Grab the OM System OM-1 Mark II at its lowest-ever price of just £1,737 at Amazon
If you're searching for the ultimate Micro Four Thirds camera, the newly released OM System OM-1 Mark II is as good as it gets—and it's now available on Amazon at its lowest-ever price of just £1,737.03—that's a £205.31 saving!
SAVE £205.31 at Amazon. With its 20MP MFT sensor, 4K video capabilities, and with built-in GND filters the OM-1 Mark II offers pro-grade features in a compact body
The OM System OM-1 Mark II is the first flagship camera under the OM System name, offering an enhanced version of the highly regarded Micro Four Thirds mirrorless model. It features a 20MP stacked BSI Live MOS sensor paired with a TruePic X processor, ensuring exceptional image quality, rapid autofocus, and impressive low-light performance with a native ISO range of 200 to 102,400.
Thanks to the Micro Four Thirds crop factor, the OM-1 Mark II is a top choice for wildlife and nature photography, allowing subjects to appear closer. Its 5-axis in-body image stabilization significantly improves handheld shooting, enhancing sharpness and reducing motion blur. Designed for both photographers and videographers, this camera balances mobility, precision, and reliability.
One of its standout new features is the built-in graduated ND filter, which helps balance exposure between bright skies and darker foregrounds. Users can adjust both the position and intensity of the effect, eliminating the need for physical ND grad filters and making on-the-go shooting more convenient.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
