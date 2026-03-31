Nikon twin lens camera kit hits lowest-ever price - now under £750!
Nikon Z50 double lens kit drops to record low price
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The Nikon Z50 Twin Lens Kit (16-50mm & 50-250mm) has just hit its lowest-ever price, and for anyone looking to step into mirrorless photography with a serious amount of versatility, this is a deal worth paying attention to.
Now down to just £748.59 from £844, you’re saving a cool £95.41 on what is still one of Nikon’s most well-rounded APS-C kits.
The DJI Osmo 360 Standard Combo delivers immersive, stabilized 360° video in a compact, creator-friendly design, making it an easy way to capture every angle of the moment.
The Z50 is built around a 20.9MP APS-C sensor paired with Nikon’s EXPEED 6 processor, delivering sharp, detailed images with excellent color science. It’s a camera that feels responsive in hand, with fast autofocus and reliable eye-detection that makes it just as capable for portraits as it is for everyday shooting.
What really makes this bundle stand out, however, is the inclusion of both the 16-50mm and 50-250mm lenses. Together, they give you a full shooting range from wide-angle through to serious telephoto reach, effectively covering everything from landscapes and street to wildlife and sports. Both lenses also feature built-in stabilization, helping you keep things sharp even when shooting handheld.
There’s a real argument to be made that this is one of the best entry-to-enthusiast kits Nikon has ever produced. It’s compact, lightweight, and genuinely travel-friendly, yet still delivers the kind of image quality that feels far beyond its price point. For creators, hobbyists, or even professionals looking for a capable second body, it ticks a lot of boxes.
At £748.59, this becomes an incredibly compelling package. A £95.41 saving might not sound massive at first glance, but when you consider you’re getting both lenses included, it represents serious value for money. For anyone looking to build a complete system from day one, this is about as easy a recommendation as it gets.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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