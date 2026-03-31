Nikon twin lens camera kit hits lowest-ever price - now under £750!

The Nikon Z50 Twin Lens Kit (16-50mm & 50-250mm) has just hit its lowest-ever price, and for anyone looking to step into mirrorless photography with a serious amount of versatility, this is a deal worth paying attention to.

Now down to just £748.59 from £844, you’re saving a cool £95.41 on what is still one of Nikon’s most well-rounded APS-C kits.

The Z50 is built around a 20.9MP APS-C sensor paired with Nikon’s EXPEED 6 processor, delivering sharp, detailed images with excellent color science. It’s a camera that feels responsive in hand, with fast autofocus and reliable eye-detection that makes it just as capable for portraits as it is for everyday shooting.

What really makes this bundle stand out, however, is the inclusion of both the 16-50mm and 50-250mm lenses. Together, they give you a full shooting range from wide-angle through to serious telephoto reach, effectively covering everything from landscapes and street to wildlife and sports. Both lenses also feature built-in stabilization, helping you keep things sharp even when shooting handheld.

There’s a real argument to be made that this is one of the best entry-to-enthusiast kits Nikon has ever produced. It’s compact, lightweight, and genuinely travel-friendly, yet still delivers the kind of image quality that feels far beyond its price point. For creators, hobbyists, or even professionals looking for a capable second body, it ticks a lot of boxes.

At £748.59, this becomes an incredibly compelling package. A £95.41 saving might not sound massive at first glance, but when you consider you’re getting both lenses included, it represents serious value for money. For anyone looking to build a complete system from day one, this is about as easy a recommendation as it gets.