Lumix S5 II flagship camera drops to lowest price ever
The brilliant Panasonic Lumix S5 II is getting a $300 price cut
We have just spotted that the the Panasonic Lumix S5 II has just fallen to its best ever price - and is now $1597.99 at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama. That's $100 cheaper than we saw it when it was one of the hot deal over Black Friday.
Panasonic Lumix S5 II body|£1,997|now $1,597.99
SAVE $400 at B&H The Lumix S5 II is a full-frame mirrorless camera with a big filmmaking pedigree. It’s built around a 24.2MP CMOS sensor, boasts phase hybrid AF, cinema 4K 60p and 6K 30p – and it’s no stills slouch either. It’s not surprising we gave it five stars in our review!
Price Match💲:
Adorama: $1,597| Amazon: $1,597
The Panasonic Lumix S5 II was already an outstanding value for a full-frame camera, even before this incredible discount—and it earned a five-star rating in our comprehensive review. Here's how we summed it up:
"Building on the robust foundation of the original Lumix S5 with its tough, compact design, industry-leading 5-axis in-body image stabilization, and superb color science, the Lumix S5 II didn’t require major changes. However, the addition of phase detection autofocus puts it on par with some of the best hybrid cameras available today."
As Panasonic's first camera with phase-detect autofocus, the Lumix S5 II features a 24.2MP sensor capable of 6K 30p or 4K 60p video, 30fps burst shooting, dual native ISO, 4:2:2 10-bit recording, dual memory card slots, and much more.
See our choice for the best lenses for the Pansonic S5 II
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.