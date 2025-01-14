Lumix S5 II flagship camera drops to lowest price ever

We have just spotted that the the Panasonic Lumix S5 II has just fallen to its best ever price - and is now $1597.99 at B&H, Amazon, and Adorama. That's $100 cheaper than we saw it when it was one of the hot deal over Black Friday.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 II was already an outstanding value for a full-frame camera, even before this incredible discount—and it earned a five-star rating in our comprehensive review. Here's how we summed it up:

"Building on the robust foundation of the original Lumix S5 with its tough, compact design, industry-leading 5-axis in-body image stabilization, and superb color science, the Lumix S5 II didn’t require major changes. However, the addition of phase detection autofocus puts it on par with some of the best hybrid cameras available today."

As Panasonic's first camera with phase-detect autofocus, the Lumix S5 II features a 24.2MP sensor capable of 6K 30p or 4K 60p video, 30fps burst shooting, dual native ISO, 4:2:2 10-bit recording, dual memory card slots, and much more.

