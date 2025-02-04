Leica's latest flagship SL3-S camera is now in stock and you should order now before it sells out!
Leica SL3-S is now in stock: Here's where you can buy Leica's latest flagship
The wait is over! The highly anticipated Leica SL3-S, the latest addition to Leica’s SL-series full-frame mirrorless lineup, is now available for purchase. With its state-of-the-art sensor, high-speed performance, and exceptional video capabilities, this camera is set to be a favorite among professional photographers and videographers alike. Given its limited availability and high demand, we strongly recommend placing your order now to avoid disappointment.
Leica SL3-S availability
The Leica SL3-S is built for creatives who demand precision, speed, and reliability in both photography and videography. It features a 24-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor, delivering stunning image quality with outstanding low-light performance. Whether you’re shooting in the studio, capturing fast-moving subjects, or filming cinematic video, the SL3-S provides the versatility to handle it all.
The camera’s advanced autofocus system includes 779 phase-detection autofocus points, ensuring razor-sharp focus, even in challenging lighting conditions. Combined with fast continuous shooting at up to 30 frames per second, the SL3-S is ideal for action photography, sports, and wildlife.
For videographers, the SL3-S is a true powerhouse. It supports 6K open-gate recording, offering flexibility for post-production cropping and framing. With internal 10-bit recording, direct SSD recording via USB-C, and professional video formats, it’s a compelling choice for content creators, filmmakers, and production studios.
Leica’s legendary craftsmanship is evident in the SL3-S’s robust all-metal body, which is IP54-certified for dust and water resistance. Whether you’re shooting in harsh outdoor environments or demanding studio conditions, this camera is built to withstand the elements.
With the SL3-S’s cutting-edge technology and Leica’s reputation for excellence, this camera is expected to sell out quickly. Previous SL-series cameras have seen high demand upon release, and given the SL3-S’s expanded feature set and upgraded performance, stock may not last long. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your gear, now is the perfect time to secure your Leica SL3-S before it’s gone.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
