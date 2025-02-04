Leica's latest flagship SL3-S camera is now in stock and you should order now before it sells out!

The wait is over! The highly anticipated Leica SL3-S, the latest addition to Leica’s SL-series full-frame mirrorless lineup, is now available for purchase. With its state-of-the-art sensor, high-speed performance, and exceptional video capabilities, this camera is set to be a favorite among professional photographers and videographers alike. Given its limited availability and high demand, we strongly recommend placing your order now to avoid disappointment.

Leica SL3-S availability

The Leica SL3-S is built for creatives who demand precision, speed, and reliability in both photography and videography. It features a 24-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor, delivering stunning image quality with outstanding low-light performance. Whether you’re shooting in the studio, capturing fast-moving subjects, or filming cinematic video, the SL3-S provides the versatility to handle it all.

The camera’s advanced autofocus system includes 779 phase-detection autofocus points, ensuring razor-sharp focus, even in challenging lighting conditions. Combined with fast continuous shooting at up to 30 frames per second, the SL3-S is ideal for action photography, sports, and wildlife.



For videographers, the SL3-S is a true powerhouse. It supports 6K open-gate recording, offering flexibility for post-production cropping and framing. With internal 10-bit recording, direct SSD recording via USB-C, and professional video formats, it’s a compelling choice for content creators, filmmakers, and production studios.

(Image credit: Leica)

Leica’s legendary craftsmanship is evident in the SL3-S’s robust all-metal body, which is IP54-certified for dust and water resistance. Whether you’re shooting in harsh outdoor environments or demanding studio conditions, this camera is built to withstand the elements.

With the SL3-S’s cutting-edge technology and Leica’s reputation for excellence, this camera is expected to sell out quickly. Previous SL-series cameras have seen high demand upon release, and given the SL3-S’s expanded feature set and upgraded performance, stock may not last long. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your gear, now is the perfect time to secure your Leica SL3-S before it’s gone.