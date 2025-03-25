Holy cow! OM System OM-1 camera drops to its lowest price ever!

With the impresseive OM System OM-1 II may now be on sale, we were expecting the original OM System OM-1 to drop in price. But the discount we are seeing in Amazon's Big Spring Sale on this former flagship is jaw-dropping

At just $1,199.99 the OM System OM-1 it's the lowest price we've seen ever. If you want one of the cleverest computational cameras on the market, good enough to turn its hand to any genre of photography or videography, jump on this deal while you can - all you have to do is to find a suitable Micro Four Thirds lens.

OM System OM-1 | $1,950 | $1,199.99

SAVE $750 The small but mighty OM-1's 20.4MP sensor can crank out 80MP stills, 4K 60p video, 120fps bursts, handheld astrophotography, has 8 stops of stabilization, and has better weather sealing than any other mirrorless camera.

Need a Swiss Army Knife camera that can do anything? Meet the OM System OM-1. It can rattle off up to 120fps bursts with its 20.4MP stacked sensor, or capture an 80MP still in medium format resolution. It can record a 4K 60p video in 12-bit ProRes RAW, or shoot astrophotography handheld. It can shoot rock-solid shots with up to 8 stops of in-body image stabilization. Its IP53 weather sealing rating is higher than any other interchangeable lens camera. It even uses computational photography to deliver digital ND filters up to 6 stops.

The camera doesn't offer the innovative built-in ND graduate filter system of the OM System OM-1 Mark II, of course, but there is plenty to recommend it if you need a lightweight mirrorless system for shooting wildlife.

