Canon R6 Mark II camera drops to its lowest price ever!

A SWEET $300 saving, the Canon EOS R6 II just $1,899
B&H has just slashed the price of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II to an incredible $1,899 - the best deal I’ve seen from them yet.
Released in November 2022 as the follow-up to the original EOS R6, this high-performance full-frame mirrorless camera features a 24.2MP sensor, blazing 40fps burst shooting, advanced autofocus tracking, and oversampled 6K video.
Whether you’re a Canon shooter looking to upgrade from the EOS RP or EOS R, or you're in the market for a premium hybrid mirrorless camera, the R6 Mark II is a standout option.
Save $300 at B&H. In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review, we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids," and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera, and with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast.
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II keeps the familiar form factor of its predecessor but brings several meaningful upgrades. The power switch has been moved from the left side to the right shoulder, now sitting just beneath the rear exposure dial. In its place, a dedicated stills/video toggle improves one-handed operation and workflow efficiency.
Canon has also refined the control layout, redesigning the joystick by removing the four raised notches found on the original R6 and R5 for a sleeker feel. Under the hood, the sensor resolution jumps from 20.1MP to 24.2MP, while the electronic shutter now delivers an impressive 40fps continuous shooting with reduced rolling shutter distortion. A new RAW Burst Mode captures 30fps with a 0.5-second pre-shoot buffer - ideal for high-speed action like sports and wildlife.
Autofocus capabilities have also been broadened, with subject detection now covering a wider range, including horses, zebras, cars, motorcycles, aircraft, and trains. On the video front, the R6 Mark II supports full-width 4K/60p recording, 6K ProRes RAW output to compatible external recorders, and includes focus breathing correction for more cinematic focus transitions.
