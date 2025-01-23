This is by FAR the best value CFexpress Type A card you can buy
Fast, high capacity, but with an incredibly low price: this Type A card deal is incredible
CFexpres Type A cards are a bit of an oddity: only really used by select Sony cameras, they occupy a middle ground between the fastest UHS-II SDXC cards, and full-on CFexpress Type B cards, which are generally 2x faster than Type A.
The appeal of a Type A card is it's noticeably smaller than a Type B, with a similar length and width to an SD card. That means with a bit of clever engineering, a camera can have one card slot take either an SD or a Type A card.
Type A cards used to be around half the speed of Type B, but since the CFexpress 4.0 standard was adopted, Type A read/write speeds have doubled, bringing transfer speeds in line with first-gen Type B cards (CFexpress 4.0 type B cards are twice as fast again, but since no current camera actually needs that extra speed, it's a moot point).
With the market for Type A cards being relatively small, card prices have been high, but not any more! You can now have the mega-high-capacity OWC 960GB Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Card for just $339.99. What's more, this card is the latest CFexpress 4.0 standard, so it's capable of super-fast 1850MB/s read and 1700MB/s write speeds, making it suitable for 8K video recording.
To put this deal into perspective, to get roughly the same speed and storage capacity from any other brand, you'd need to spend at least $500. So if you're shooting with a camera that takes Type A cards, snap up this deal before OWC realizes the price is too low!
OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 960GB Type A card |was $519.99| now $339.99
SAVE $180 at Amazon An incredible deal on a super-fast, high-capacity Type A card - the competition can't get anywhere close to this value
Price Check | Adorama: $399.99 | B&H: $339.99
Check our guide to the best CFexpress cards, and our more general guide to the best memory cards for your camera
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.