This is by FAR the best value CFexpress Type A card you can buy

CFexpres Type A cards are a bit of an oddity: only really used by select Sony cameras, they occupy a middle ground between the fastest UHS-II SDXC cards, and full-on CFexpress Type B cards, which are generally 2x faster than Type A.

The appeal of a Type A card is it's noticeably smaller than a Type B, with a similar length and width to an SD card. That means with a bit of clever engineering, a camera can have one card slot take either an SD or a Type A card.

Type A cards used to be around half the speed of Type B, but since the CFexpress 4.0 standard was adopted, Type A read/write speeds have doubled, bringing transfer speeds in line with first-gen Type B cards (CFexpress 4.0 type B cards are twice as fast again, but since no current camera actually needs that extra speed, it's a moot point).

With the market for Type A cards being relatively small, card prices have been high, but not any more! You can now have the mega-high-capacity OWC 960GB Atlas Pro CFexpress 4.0 Type A Memory Card for just $339.99. What's more, this card is the latest CFexpress 4.0 standard, so it's capable of super-fast 1850MB/s read and 1700MB/s write speeds, making it suitable for 8K video recording.

To put this deal into perspective, to get roughly the same speed and storage capacity from any other brand, you'd need to spend at least $500. So if you're shooting with a camera that takes Type A cards, snap up this deal before OWC realizes the price is too low!

