Record-breaker! Nextorage reveals the fastest CFexpress Type A card in the world
And the first Type A card to receive VPG800 certification
Nextorage has revealed two new CFexpress Type A cards at this year's CP+ show. The premium card of the pair, called NX-A2PRO, is special as it's the first Type A card to ever receive VPG800 certification. The Video Performance Guarantee certifies that a card is able to sustain a minimum write speed during video capture - in this case, a minimum 800MB/s. VPG800 certification is exceptionally rare for any memory card, with most CFexpress cards and high-performance UHS-II SD cards 'only' being certified as VPG200 or VPG400, even when their maximum advertised write speed is often far higher.
The new A2 Pro Type-A card is built to the CFexpress 4.0 standard, meaning it's capable of transfer speeds twice as fast as the first generation of Type A cards were capable of. Expect read and write speeds of up to 1950MB/s and 1900MB/s, respectively. These are the fastest read/write speeds we've ever seen from a Type A card, making it more than quick enough even for high bit-rate 8K recording.
The A2 Pro is available in three capacities: 160GB, 320GB and 640GB. Prices in Japan will range from 26,990 Yen (approx. $183, £142) for the 160GB card, up to 79,790 Yen (approx. $542, £420) for the 640GB version. Availability is said to start in late April.
Revealed alongside the new A2 Pro is the NX-A2AE card. This is another CFexpress 4.0 Type A card, but where the A2 Pro is focussed on outright speed, the A2 AE represents a balance of high speed and high capacity. 500GB, 1000GB and 2000GB size options are available, with the higher two capacities capable of the same maximum 1950MB/s read and 1900MB/s write speeds as the flagship A2 Pro card. The 500GB model has a slightly slower 1700MB/s write speed.
Where the A2 AE differs from the A2 Pro in the speed stakes is sustained write speed, with the A2 AE having a slower VPG400 rating, though this should still be ample for the vast majority of recording scenarios. Expect to pay 35,980 Yen (approx. $245, £190) for a 500GB A2 AE card, 64,980 Yen (approx. $442, £342) for the 1000GB capacity, and 99,800 Yen (approx. $678, £525) for the range-topping 2000GB model.
These two new cards aren't to be confused with Nextorage's existing CFexpress 4.0 card, the A2 SE. This now serves as an entry-level Type A card, with VPG200 certification and 1900MB/s read and 1700MB/s write speeds.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
