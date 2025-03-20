I wish I'd bought mine this cheap! Save $109 off my favorite 512GB CFexpress card
My go-to 512GB SanDisk CFexpress card has been slashed to just $145!
My favorite memory card, the fantastic SanDisk 512GB Extreme Pro CFexpress Type B, is now just $145 at B&H – an enormous saving of $109!
I've always been a fan of SanDisk cards for their performance and reliability, and at this price it's simply too good to turn down – I'm going to buy a couple of spares for my camera bag…
SAVE $109 at B&H This is my go-to memory card for high-speed, high-performance shooting. Reading and writing at up to 1700 MB/s and 1400 MB/s respectively, it's essential for high-res stills and 4K, 6K and 8K video.
SanDisk's 512GB Extreme Pro is one of the best CFexpress cards you can buy, and it's the one that lives in my Canon EOS R5 most of the time. It withstands all the rigors of rapid-fire 45MP bursts and 8K video, and it's so fast that I can drag everything onto my laptop in no time at all.
I also use it with cameras like the Hasselblad X2D, where it handles 102MP RAW files like nobody's business. With fewer pixels you can get away with slower and lower capacity cards, but when you're dealing with monster-resolution files you really can't afford to scrimp.
CFexpress cards have always been pricey, so to have such an enormous saving on a top brand is a really big deal. At this price, it's worth grabbing two!
You might be interested in the best memory cards – and don't forget the best memory card readers to take advantage of the improved performance.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.