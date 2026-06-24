Viltrox has always made top-value lenses, but with these stunning Prime Day Deals, they are absolute bargains!
These Viltrox lenses were tempting enough, but on Prime Day, you can save an extra 20% on their already-low asking price…
Viltrox makes some of the best third-party lenses for Sony, Nikon, and Fujifilm cameras, amongst others, and all at a fraction of the price of official glassware. And on Prime Day(s), there's a cool 20% off a range of lenses, from fun lens cap pancakes to fully pro fast autofocus glass, making these already attractively priced lenses not-to-be-missed bargains!
Here are some of the highlights, but there are loads more. Click on the alternative lens tabs on the Amazon page to find the perfect Viltrox lens for you.
Designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras, the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7 offers an 85mm equivalent focal length that is ideal for portraiture. A fully autofocus lens, it is equipped with an STM stepper motor and supports eye and face tracking, offering nearly silent, low-distortion performance for photos and vlogging. Its bright f/1.7 aperture is ideal for soft background bokeh and low-light shooting.
The Viltrox 28mm f/4.5 is an ultra-thin, manual focus 'pancake' lens designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Its extremely compact and lightweight design is barely deeper than a lens cap, making it ideal for discreet street photography and everyday shooting. The wide-angle perspective gives shots an edgy quality while retaining a generous depth of field for well-focused shots, even when shooting from the hip.
The Viltrox AF 135mm f/1.8 LAB is a fully professional medium-telephoto full-frame portrait prime. Featuring a fast f/1.8 aperture and an 11-blade diaphragm, it delivers exceptional sharpness and creamy background bokeh. Driven by a rapid, silent HyperVCM autofocus motor, it includes professional on-lens controls like customizable Fn buttons and weather-sealed construction.
While Viltrox lenses may be cheap to buy when compared to the big manufacturers' equivalents, there's nothing cheap about their build quality or spec sheets, with luxuries such as fast apertures and autofocus found throughout the range. While the deals above are Sony-fit, you'll find Prime Day Deal discounts on Nikon and Fujifilm-fit lenses, too, on Amazon's Viltrox Store.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
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