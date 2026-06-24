Viltrox makes some of the best third-party lenses for Sony, Nikon, and Fujifilm cameras, amongst others, and all at a fraction of the price of official glassware. And on Prime Day(s), there's a cool 20% off a range of lenses, from fun lens cap pancakes to fully pro fast autofocus glass, making these already attractively priced lenses not-to-be-missed bargains!

Here are some of the highlights, but there are loads more. Click on the alternative lens tabs on the Amazon page to find the perfect Viltrox lens for you.

Save $36 Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7: was $180 now $144 at Amazon Designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras, the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7 offers an 85mm equivalent focal length that is ideal for portraiture. A fully autofocus lens, it is equipped with an STM stepper motor and supports eye and face tracking, offering nearly silent, low-distortion performance for photos and vlogging. Its bright f/1.7 aperture is ideal for soft background bokeh and low-light shooting.

Save $19.80 Viltrox 28mm f/4.5 : was $99 now $79.20 at Amazon The Viltrox 28mm f/4.5 is an ultra-thin, manual focus 'pancake' lens designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Its extremely compact and lightweight design is barely deeper than a lens cap, making it ideal for discreet street photography and everyday shooting. The wide-angle perspective gives shots an edgy quality while retaining a generous depth of field for well-focused shots, even when shooting from the hip.

While Viltrox lenses may be cheap to buy when compared to the big manufacturers' equivalents, there's nothing cheap about their build quality or spec sheets, with luxuries such as fast apertures and autofocus found throughout the range. While the deals above are Sony-fit, you'll find Prime Day Deal discounts on Nikon and Fujifilm-fit lenses, too, on Amazon's Viltrox Store.