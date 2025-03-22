This cheap prime lens could make Sony’s crop sensor models feel more like compact cameras
The TTArtisans 14mm f/3.5 is a new affordable pancake lens for APS-C E-Mount cameras
With the compact camera craze driving up prices, pairing a mirrorless camera with a pancake lens is a viable and sometimes even more affordable alternative to getting a small camera. Sony E-Mount shooters now have another option to shoot small: the TTArtisan 14mm f/3.5.
The TTArtisan AF 14mm f/3.5 is an APS-C E-Mount lens, designed for pairing with Sony’s smaller crop sensor cameras in the A6XXX and ZV series. Like the cameras that it is intended for, the 14mm lens is a compact, lightweight design weighing in at just 98g / 3.5 oz. Despite the low weight and pancake presentation, TTArtisans says the lensboasts a metal body constructed from aviation-grade aluminum.
The 14mm lens captures a wide, 92° field of view on those crop sensor cameras, which is equivalent to a 21mm lens in the full-frame format. The optics include eight elements arranged in seven groups. The design also includes a USB-C port in the mount for later firmware updates.
As the AF in the name implies, the lens is equipped with an autofocus motor. It’s capable of locking on to subjects as close as 0.25m / 9.8 inches away. The lens uses a stepping motor for that autofocus and the company says the lens is compatible with eye, face, animal and car subject detection on bodies with those features.
Orders for the lens have already opened, with the TTArtisan AF 14mm f/3.5 retailing for $129 / £140 / AU$229.
