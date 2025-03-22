I walked away from the Sigma stand at this year's Photography & Video Show feeling more excited about the Japan-based camera and lens manufacturer than ever before.

And not just because the Sigma BF was the talk of the show. I've said it before, and I’ll say it again, the BF looks like a camera made by luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen. I can hardly think of a better product to coincide with Sigma’s subtle yet refined rebrand.

In reality, the Sigma rebrand has been happening for years – without fanfare – as the cheap, third-party lens manufacturer quietly churned out premium-quality lens after premium-quality lens at competitive prices. If you’ve ever used a Sigma Art lens before, you’ll know that it can tussle with the best Nikon lenses and the best Canon lenses.

But following the rebrand proper in February this year, Sigma – at least in my eyes – should feel like the cock of the walk. And the reason why has everything to do with the way that Chinese optics have begun to dominate the cheap lens market.

You see, there’s no denying that manufacturers like Viltrox and Laowa are darned good at what they do – I sure as heck wouldn’t want to be competing with them. But Sigma isn’t. The pivot towards premium couldn’t have come at a better moment in time.

The Sigma BF is one heck of a good-looking camera (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Sigma BF might be the centerpiece of this new era, but I think the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS | Sports is the real evidence of Sigma’s forward-thinking genius. This monster lens (review pending) is proof that premium doesn’t have to be unaffordable.

Sure, it might seem silly to call a $5,999 / £5,899 AU$12,995 lens affordable, but when it’s a 600mm zoom with a fixed f/4 aperture that’s half (even one-third) of the price of some 600mm f/4 competitors, it's a cheap lens – but not one that has to compete with the aforementioned Chinese brands.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Heck, it’s not competing with anyone. Clearly, Sigma has used its 60-plus years of experience in optics manufacturing to produce something very special indeed. The only problem I can see, now that Sigma has shown its cards, is how it exists alongside the big camera manufacturers.

There’s no denying that the company’s relationship with Nikon and Canon hasn’t been as chummy as in the DSLR years. And I do wonder if that’s because Sigma is simply more of a threat.

I for one cannot wait to see what other surprises Sigma has in the pipeline during this new era. Something tells me the Sigma BF and 300-600mm f/4 are only the tip of the iceberg.

The Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS | Sports is both unprecedented and a whopper (Image credit: Future)

You may also like...

Want to hear more of my Sigma-related opinions? I think the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports is a mythological BEAST of a lens and will the Sigma BF’s minimalist aesthetic set a new design precedent? Also, check out the best L-mount lenses.