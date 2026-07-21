More than mountains: the human story of Chilean Patagonia told through these award-winning photos

Chilean Patagonia, an area famed for its towering granite peaks, crystalline glaciers, and vast, rugged wilderness so beautiful it almost seems like the picture-perfect South American region was crafted by an artist.

Yet two of the most highly commended images from this year’s Patagonia Photo Contest shed light on something much more personal than these iconic vistas.

Timothy Dhalleine's Another Day at the Office, crowned king of the “Culture & Travel” category, and Adolfo Molina Soto's On-Site Purchase, an honorable mention in the same category, reveal the local communities whose livelihoods continue to shape one of the world's most remote landscapes.

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(Image credit: Adolfo Molina Soto)

Above: Adolfo captured his honorable mention using a Sony A6500 paired with a Sony E 15mm f/1.4 G lens, opting for ISO 100, 1/350sec and f/6.7

An exchange on the southern channels

As two fishing boats drifted alongside each other in the glacial channels of Tierra del Fuego (Land of Fire) in Southern Chile, Adolfo was ready and waiting aboard one of them with his camera in hand. He'd already witnessed this scene on a previous trip, but, in his words, failed to capture the “essence” of the moment.

"I wanted to show not only the fishermen, but also the surroundings, the boat, the hands, the interaction, and the vastness of the landscape. More than a portrait, I was looking to tell a story,” said Adolfo.

Used the backdrop of the glacier-capped Darwin Range mountains to frame the maritime interaction rather than overwhelm it, Adolfo ensured the fishermen trading their shellfish catch for supplies remained the center of attention.

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Shellfishing has been a traditional way of life in Patagonia's southern reaches for thousands of years. The original specialists were the Yámana (or Yahgan) women, who would brave the sub-Antarctic waters of the Beagle Channel foraging for mussels, limpets, and sea urchins. These days, fishermen still dive to the depths of the icy waters, albeit with modern wetsuits and breathing apparatus.

“The photograph speaks as much to the fishermen’s work as it does to a tradition of connection, trust, and exchange that still thrives in those southern channels,” said Adolfo. “They [the fishermen] represent a way of life that still exists in very isolated parts of Patagonia—a way of life we rarely have the opportunity to experience up close.”

(Image credit: Timothy Dhalleine)

Above: Timothy used a Nikon D750 and a 200-500mm f/5.6 lens to shoot his award-winning frame, opting for a focal length of 240mm, f/6.3, 1/4000sec and ISO 250

The most spectacular office in the world

Gazing upon the majestic landscape from Estancia Cerro Guido, one of the largest ranches in Chilean Patagonia, Timothy watched as thousands of sheep flowed across the rolling plain, directed by local cowboys, or gauchos. Dominating the scene, and dwarfing the cowboys, were the towering, iconic peaks of Torres del Paine.

“I stepped back to create a composition that emphasized both the sheer scale of the 8,000 sheep and the immensity of Patagonia,” said Timothy. In doing so, he transformed the photograph into a story as much about the people in the frame as the landscape itself. “The contrast between the tiny figures of the gauchos and the vast wilderness was exactly what I hoped to convey,” he added.

The seasonal movement of sheep across Patagonia's ranches (called "estancias") before the arrival of winter is, according to Timothy, one of the region's “most remarkable” events to photograph. Each autumn, gauchos guide thousands of sheep to lower, warmer grazing areas before the harsh weather sets in.

Sheep ranching has played a central role in shaping Patagonia’s history since the late 19th century, but this traditional way of living off the land and livestock has become more contentious in modern times.

While farmers hunt native predators like pumas, who frequently kill their sheep for food, as well as herbivore species like the guanaco (similar to a llama), who compete with livestock for the nutrient-poor steppe grasses, conservationists aim to protect these species, who bring balance to and restore ecosystems.

The people and the place

Rather than capturing single-dimensional depictions of a remote yet beautiful wilderness, the photographers delved into the layers of work, relationships, and traditions which animate the region. "We often think of Patagonia solely in terms of its landscapes, but behind them there are also communities, trades, and ways of life that deserve to be known and valued," said Adolfo.

For Timothy, there is hope that these communities and their traditions can “coexist” with nature rather than be seen as obstacles to conservation."I hope this award helps bring greater visibility to the human story that exists alongside the pristine wilderness of southern Patagonia," said Timothy. "[..]People can preserve their cultural heritage and continue making a living from traditional livelihoods while protecting the natural world around them," he said.

Instead of celebrating Patagonia simply for its dramatic landscapes, these commended photographs invite us to see it as a place also defined by the people who continue to fish its southern channels, herd sheep across its plains, and maintain traditions that have endured for generations. In doing so, they reveal a richer, more complete portrait of Patagonia—one in which spectacular scenery and human stories are inseparable.

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