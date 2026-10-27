As a long-term Olympus and OM System camera user, the new OM PEN puts me back in my happy place
To their detriment, too many photography brands are currently avoiding repeating what works. OM System is a current exception. Here’s why I believe its re-launched PEN hits all the sweet spots
I must confess to not originally being aware of the film-era Olympus Pen, launched way back in 1959. At least not until the digital version, 2009’s Olympus PEN E-P1, landed a cool 50 years later, complete with a press trip to a cinema in Berlin, where the usherettes were dressed in 1960s garb.
Nevertheless, the retro styling of the PEN E-P1 had the effect of making me feel nostalgic for something I’d never experienced. Which is a neat trick to pull off, in terms of marketing.
I’ve owned one of the digital PEN’s compact mirrorless successors, the E-PL7, for a decade now and it’s the camera I return to the most, for a very simple reason: its balance of portability and quality hits the sweet spot for me.
I don’t need a full-frame sensor or anything bigger than what the Micro Four Thirds system offers as my photographs are used almost exclusively online these days and I’m never asked for prints, let alone billboard sized ones.
When Olympus’s former camera division became the newly formed OM Digital Solutions shortly after the Covid pandemic, it seemed, briefly, that the PEN range had been put out to pasture. So, I was pleased to see it resurrected and hopefully re-invigorated as, simply, the OM System PEN. It wasn’t the PEN F Mark II continuation some were expecting, but a case of dialling it right back to the beginning again, like rebooting a movie franchise.
Resembling a modern classic from the get-go, the 2026 PEN more expectedly features various under-the-bonnet tweaks to bring it in line with more recent OM System releases, including a Computational Photography button plus, this time around, phase detection auto focus with 121 AF points.
OK, if I’m being picky, I would have preferred a metal chassis to the plastic / polycarbonate body we’ve been given, but then that would have impacted both lightweight build and price. While I approve of its weather-sealed construction, I also like the fact that, in the age of the influencer, its maker has kept this very much a ‘photography first’ camera. In an age where competitors have sought to primarily seduce videographers as the most ‘sticky’ form of content creation, that almost feels like a rebellious stance.
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Now all I need to work out is how I can blag one from the former Olympus to update my ageing E-PL7 workhorse.
Gavin has over 30 years’ experience of writing about photography and television. He is currently the editor of British Photographic Industry News, and previously served as editor of Which Digital Camera and deputy editor of Total Digital Photography.
He has also written for a wide range of publications including T3, BBC Focus, Empire, NME, Radio Times, MacWorld, Computer Active, What Digital Camera and the Rough Guide books.
With his wealth of knowledge, Gavin is well placed to recognize great camera deals and recommend the best products in Digital Camera World’s buying guides. He also writes on a number of specialist subjects including binoculars and monoculars, spotting scopes, microscopes, trail cameras, action cameras, body cameras, filters and cameras straps.
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