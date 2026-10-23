Classic film lenses often sported a metal design with a focal distance scale – two features that will be part of an entirely new line of premium, classically-inspired lenses from Japanese lens maker Sigma. The Sigma 50mm F/1.4 CL DG Contemporary, expected to launch in the spring of 2027, is the first in what the company says is an entirely new CL lineage designed to “maximize the joy of shooting.”

The upcoming 50mm f/1.4 lens, which is coming to both L-Mount and Sony E-Mount, mixes a metal housing, hood, and magnetic lens cap with a design that’s meant to be lightweight and compact for an ultra-bright aperture prime. Adding to the retro look, the lens will be available in black or silver.

As a development announcement, the lens’ specifications are subject to change, but Sigma’s teaser hints at a design that’s about 2.1 inches / 54mm from the front of the lens to the mount for the L-mount version. The lens is expected to weigh about 13.2 oz / 375g. That’s about half the length of the existing Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art and about 45 percent lighter.

Latest Videos From Digital Camera World Watch full video here:

While the upcoming lens sports a focal distance chart much like retro manual-focus film lenses, the 50mm f/1.4 uses a newly developed RDD actuator motor for autofocus. Sigma says the new motor uses magnets and coils to move the lens’ focusing unit. The lens doesn’t have an internal focusing design, so the length of the optic changes as the focus adjusts, a move Sigma says was made to keep the overall size compact.

Turning the lens’ manual focus ring will also temporarily switch the lens into manual focus mode without needing to switch back and forth between auto and manual focus modes.

Sigma says the lens uses simulation technology to help control aberrations. “Through exhaustive simulations,” Sigma wrote in the development announcement, “aberrations have been intentionally controlled to achieve a gentle softness within the in-focus plane, smooth and attractive bokeh, and characterful background rendering that helps the subject stand out.”

The lens is built with nine elements in six groups, including three aspherical elements to help control flare and ghosting.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sigma says the upcoming 50mm f/1.4 is the first in a new CL series of lenses that will use all-metal designs and depth-of-field scales. The lens also has dust and splash seals, as well as a front coating to repel oil and water.

Sample photos taken with the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 CL DG Contemporary Image credit: Sigma Image credit: Sigma Image credit: Sigma Image credit: Sigma Image credit: Sigma Image credit: Sigma

As a development announcement, Sigma hasn’t yet shared a price for the Sigma 50mm F/1.4 CL DG Contemporary, which is expected to arrive in the spring of 2027.

Sigma announced the development of the new series alongside the launch of the new Sigma FP2, a compact hybrid full-frame mirrorless that now shoots up to 6K open gate.

You may also like

Explore the best L-Mount lenses or the best Sony lenses.