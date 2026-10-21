Who said Leica lenses have to cost thousands? This gorgeous green 50mm is just $89!

There is something rather special about a Leica Reporter camera. That understated military-green finish, combined with Leica's unmistakable design, makes it one of the most attractive cameras around. However, finding a lens that complements that distinctive aesthetic without spending a small fortune isn't always easy. Well, TTArtisan might just have the answer, as the company has introduced a gorgeous new green version of its AF 50mm f/1.8 Neo lens, and at just $89, it could be the perfect companion for Leica SL Reporter owners.

The new colorway joins a titanium finish, expanding the company's affordable Neo lineup beyond the original black version. While the green edition is particularly appealing for Leica's Reporter cameras, the lens is available in Leica L-mount, Sony E-mount, and Nikon Z-mount versions, making it an attractive option for photographers across several mirrorless systems. Personally, I think the green version is the standout here, especially when paired with Leica's rugged Reporter styling. It has that wonderfully understated, almost utilitarian appearance that I love, and for less than $100, it's hard not to be tempted.

Underneath its colorful exterior, the TTArtisan AF 50mm f/1.8 Neo remains the same compact, full-frame autofocus prime lens that launched earlier this year. It features a bright f/1.8 maximum aperture, making it a useful choice for portraits, street photography, and everyday shooting, while its STM stepping motor provides autofocus without the need to focus manually. The optical construction consists of 12 elements in eight groups, including two ED elements and four high-refractive-index elements, while a minimum focusing distance of 0.48m (1.57ft) allows photographers to get reasonably close to their subjects. Weighing approximately 156-167g, depending on the mount, it's also exceptionally lightweight, making it an appealing option for anyone who wants to travel light.

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Of course, achieving that incredibly affordable price means making a few compromises. The Neo series takes a minimalist approach, with no physical aperture or manual focus ring, meaning photographers are reliant on their camera's controls and autofocus system. That might disappoint traditionalists, particularly Leica enthusiasts who enjoy the tactile experience of adjusting a lens manually. However, for photographers who simply want an inexpensive autofocus 50mm lens that looks fantastic on their camera, I can certainly see the appeal. After all, not every lens needs to be an expensive piece of optical engineering to make photography enjoyable.

The TTArtisan AF 50mm f/1.8 Neo in green and titanium is priced at just $89, with preorders available through B&H Photo at $89. A matching lens hood is included, completing the look. While I wouldn't expect this lens to challenge Leica's premium Summicron or Summilux optics, that really isn't the point.

What TTArtisan has created is a fun, affordable, and visually appealing alternative that gives photographers another reason to enjoy their cameras. And if I owned a green Leica SL Reporter, I'd certainly be tempted to add this little lens to my