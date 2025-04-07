Is Nikon making more premium f/1.2 primes? Patent teases possibility

The Nikon Z 35mm f/1.2 S is the latest super-fast prime from Nikon – could more be on the way?

Love fast glass? The delicious Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S, Z 85mm f/1.2 S and Z 35mm f/1.2 S are some of the best Nikon Z lenses, but could they be just the beginning of this supremely fast roster of S-Line optics?

Japan-based news outlet, Asobinet, has reported that a Nikon patent was published today. And while the site has identified the first of three items' optical diagrams as relating to the existing Z 35mm f/1.2 S, released in February, the other two items are a curious pair indeed for fans of the Big N, like me.

Asobinet has surmised that the culprits could be a Z 24mm f/1.2 and Z 28mm f/1.2 – a pair of primes that would make wonderful additions to the arsenal of astrophotographers and low-light photographers in general. With the Z 35mm f/1.2 S representing the last Z-mount lens on Nikon’s famed roadmap, fans have been left to imagine what optical gems might come out of Minato City next.

And while nothing is set in stone – plenty of patents never come to fruition – I think it’s fair to say that a pair of super-fast wide-angle primes would bolster Nikon’s already stellar collection of Z-mount lenses nicely. After all, the 50mm, 85mm and 35mm were very well received, with Digital Camera World awarding them 4.5, 5, and 4.5 stars, respectively.

I've had the good fortune of playing with the Z 85mm f/1.2 S and Z 50mm f/1.2 S on a number of occasions, and I can confirm that they a very nice lenses indeed. I'm champing at the bit for more speedy Z-mount goodness!

