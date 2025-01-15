Hold my beer: DZO launches probe zoom lens, Laowa says "Mine will be better"

DZOFilm has announced a cool new probe zoom lens – but Laowa has tried to steal its thunder, by teasing its own probe zoom that is "designed to outperform competitors".

While the latter remains to be seen, as it won't be announced until Q2 of 2025, DZO shared full details of the former – which is one of the most unique cine lenses on the market.

The DZOFilm X-tract 18-28mm T8 FF Macro Zoom is a full frame lens that offers a 2.1:1: reproduction ratio (rendering subjects at twice their actual size), with a 6mm working distance and a 47.3cm focusing distance – which DZO points out is "reduced from the traditional 56.3cm of probe lenses."

Taking a few more shots at Laowa's probe lenses, DZO notes that the X-tract drastically reduces focus breathing to just 0.5% at 24mm ("compared to 39.2% in other 24mm probe primes") and boasts a relative illumination of 70.7% ("versus 54.9% in other 24mm probe primes").

ABOVE: Watch the X-tract 18-28mm launch video

The X-tract's construction features 25 elements in 18 groups, including 7 high-refractive-index (HRI) elements to deliver accurate color temperature – "effectively reducing the yellowish tint commonly seen in other probe lenses" (ouch!) – and DZP promises that "distortion is kept within ±2% across the entire zoom range, with near-zero distortion and focus breathing at 24mm".

The lens weighs in at a chunky 1,089g and measures 415mm in length, with an IP57 protection rating and a claimed waterproof depth of 280mm.

The DZOFilm X-tract 18-28mm T8 FF Macro Zoom is available to preorder now for $3,499 (further pricing details to follow), available in PL mount with an EF option to follow.

Laowa claps back

(Image credit: Venus Optics)

Not willing to let DZO get all the limelight (or get away with all its potshots), Laowa immediately announced its own zoom probe macro lens – one that will have an even greater zoom range, with parfocal performance, and a selection of angled shooting attachments.

"Laowa, the originator of the 24mm f/14 Probe, Periprobe, and 24mm T8 Pro2be, is set to launch a groundbreaking Zoom Probe Lens in Q2 of 2025," crowed the company.

"Building on its legacy of innovation, this new lens combines the signature advantages of its predecessors with industry-first features, delivering unmatched versatility and creative control for cinematographers and photographers alike."

Noting that its lens was "designed to outperform competitors and exceed market expectations," Laowa revealed that its probe would be 15mm at the wide end and offer a 2.3x zoom – which I guess makes it a 15-34.5mm lens.

The company also noted that it will possess Direct, Periscope, and 35-degree Tilt View attachments for dynamic angles, with a waterproof tubular barrel, along with up to 2x magnification.

Laowa says that the lens is coming in Q2 2025, which means we can probably expect it between April and June.

