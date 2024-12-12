Latest figures from Japan show highest cameras and lens shipments of the year!
Imaging industry organization CIPA's figures reveal that October was a bumper month as retailers stocked up for the holiday selling season
Camera & Imaging Products Association (CIPA to its friends), the Japanese photography trade organization, has published its latest camera shipping data. The latest available figures are for October 2024, and tots up the figures for total shipments of interchangeable lens cameras (ILCs) and compact cameras, as well as lenses.
The combined camera shipment shows 2024 to be way ahead of the previous couple of years, with a total of 900,628 units shipped in October 2024 alone – that's a 12.7% increase over the same month last year, with October 2023 seeing 799,184 shipments. It also comfortably beats October 2022, when 831,081 cameras were shipped during the month.
CIPA had previously predicted that Japanese manufacturers would sell 7.41 million cameras by the time 2024 is out, made up of 5.89 million ILCs, and 1.52m compacts. However, based on these latest figures, ILC shipments alone could well be between 6.47-6.55 million units.
October is traditionally a strong month, as retailers stock up for the upcoming holiday sales period, before tailing off at the end of the year. Between January to October 2024, a total of 7,003,174 cameras had been shipped, an increase of 7.9% year-on-year. Of those, 1,547,571 were fixed-lens cameras (up 8.2%), 4,658,869 were mirrorless (up 14.5%), and 796,734 were DSLRs (down 19.8%). The shipments had a combined value of ¥681.1 billion ($4.5b / £3.5b / AU$7b). You can pore over the full CIPA data to crunch the numbers by territory for yourself.
Lenses too had a strong month, with the lens data for October 2024 showing the number of units shipped (1,047,092) to be a record for the year to date, an 8% increase over October 2023's total (969,285), and which in turn were a 4.6% increase over the October 2022 figures (926,974).
Note that these figures only represent shipments of cameras and lenses from Japanese manufacturers who are part of the CIPA organization – but that's most of the big players (Canon, Cosina, Fujifilm, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sigma, Sony, Tamron, Tokina, Ricoh and Zeiss).
Take a look at our guides to the best mirrorless cameras, and the best compact cameras. We've also go guides to the best Fujifilm cameras, and the best retro cameras.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.