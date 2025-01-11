Pentax 17 gets big New Year bonus with 5x FREE films!

The Pentax 17 – the first new Pentax film camera in over 20 years was a significant event in 2024 – and now it is even better value as B&H is throwing in FIVE free rolls of film to get your analog adventure off to a flying start.

This $496.95 deal gets you three rolls of Fujifilm 400 color negative film, a roll Kodak T-Max 400 black and white film, plus a roll of Kodak T-Max P3200. With each roll giving 36 exposures, thanks to the half-frame format used by the Pentax 17, that means that this bundle sets you up for your first 360 photos!

Pentax 17 | was $499.95 | now $496.95

SAVE $3 + five FREE rolls of film worth $46.90 at B&H.

The Pentax 17 ignited the passion for film photography for many; its half-frame design positioned it to those who love analog but want to save on film too.



💲 The best bundle deal we have seen to date

✅ Brings film back at an affordable cost

❌ Half-frame isn't the true 35mm experience

The Pentax 17 faced a significant challenge: introducing a new era of film cameras. If any brand is equipped for such a task, it’s Pentax.



While testing the Pentax 17 we felt the camera was geared towards social media enthusiasts, the Pentax 17 delivers consistently good photos, and its half-frame design maximizes the value of pricey film rolls.



The lens produces impressively sharp images, the viewfinder simplifies framing, and the zone focusing performs surprisingly well with minimal misses.



We have seen retailers giving away rolls of film before, but the B&H bundle is the best we have seen to date with five 35mm rolls worth almost $50 being thrown in to the deal.