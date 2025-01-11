Pentax 17 gets big New Year bonus with 5x FREE films!
B&H is offering the Pentax 17 with three rolls of color film PLUS two rolls of black and white film
The Pentax 17 – the first new Pentax film camera in over 20 years was a significant event in 2024 – and now it is even better value as B&H is throwing in FIVE free rolls of film to get your analog adventure off to a flying start.
This $496.95 deal gets you three rolls of Fujifilm 400 color negative film, a roll Kodak T-Max 400 black and white film, plus a roll of Kodak T-Max P3200. With each roll giving 36 exposures, thanks to the half-frame format used by the Pentax 17, that means that this bundle sets you up for your first 360 photos!
Pentax 17 | was $499.95 | now $496.95
SAVE $3 + five FREE rolls of film worth $46.90 at B&H.
The Pentax 17 ignited the passion for film photography for many; its half-frame design positioned it to those who love analog but want to save on film too.
💲 The best bundle deal we have seen to date
✅ Brings film back at an affordable cost
❌ Half-frame isn't the true 35mm experience
The Pentax 17 faced a significant challenge: introducing a new era of film cameras. If any brand is equipped for such a task, it’s Pentax.
While testing the Pentax 17 we felt the camera was geared towards social media enthusiasts, the Pentax 17 delivers consistently good photos, and its half-frame design maximizes the value of pricey film rolls.
The lens produces impressively sharp images, the viewfinder simplifies framing, and the zone focusing performs surprisingly well with minimal misses.
We have seen retailers giving away rolls of film before, but the B&H bundle is the best we have seen to date with five 35mm rolls worth almost $50 being thrown in to the deal.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.