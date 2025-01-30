Are these Lomo'Instant Square Glass the coolest Instax cameras ever?
The Blues and Pemberley foldable cameras pack away to a third of their full size and shoot on both Instax Square and Instax Mini film
Analog film fanatic camera maker Lomography has launched two new Lomo’Instant Square Glass cameras that use an innovative foldable bellows design to pack away to a third of their shooting size for transportation. They shoot instant photos and most notably are compatible with both Instax Square and Instax Mini film, thanks to an interchangeable back.
The dual-format cameras have a premium 95mm glass lens (45mm equivalent), ensuring super-sharp and vivid instant photos. An advanced automatic mode ensures perfect exposures. They also come with Close-up and Splitzer lens attachments for additional creative possibilities. The Close-up lens attachment allows for sharp snaps from as close as 50cm, while the Splitzer invites artistic experimentation with multiple exposures.
There are two new models, Pemberley and The Blues, and each has its own distinctive look while offering the same functionality as the existing Lomo’Instant Square Glass cameras. Pemberley comes in a pastel color palette of pinks, greens and browns, while The Blues has denim jeans styling for a more rock 'n roll vibe.
Advanced yet easy-to-use settings include zone-focusing switchable between 0.8m, 1-2.5m and infinity, and the ability to control exposure compensation. The aperture can be set to f/10 or f/22 for extended depth of field, and there's a built-in flash for shooting in low-light scenarios. There's also a self-timer mode, and the camera comes complete with a remote control.
The Pemberley and The Blues cameras join the existing Lomo’Instant Square Glass range and are set to retail for $149 / £ 139 / AU$335.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
