Nikon D610 DSLR rises from the dead (again!)

While the Nikon D610 was long discontinued, we've spotted that Amazon is selling the classic DSLR body brand new for £686.57.

Even though the Nikon D610 hasn't yet reached vintage status, it was first launched over ten years ago and remains a great camera to this date. With Amazon's price tag, it is currently Nikon's most affordable full-frame camera on the market.

Officially, the Nikon D610 was discontinued in December 2019, with production concluding by the end of that year. Some stores had it already marked as discontinued as early as October 2017.

Seeing the Nikon D610 back in stock this year is a nice surprise!

We've observed this happening in the past, when the Nikon D610 was once back in stock at Amazon UK in 2024, and was part of a Black Friday deal priced at £813.37 – but now the camera is an even better deal for those who still love DSLRs.

Nikon D610 body: was £813.37 now £686.57 at Amazon The Nikon D610 features a rear screen that doesn't tilt, but it’s a larger than usual 3.2-inch display with 921k dots. It offers a continuous shooting speed of 6fps, dual card slots, and is fully weather-sealed. This DSLR is great for stills, but it may not meet the needs of today's videographers. Like other cameras of its era, it doesn’t shoot in 4K video but can record in full HD at 40p/25p/24p.

While the Nikon D610 is not the latest DSLR on the market, it still has what it takes for stills photography. So if you are not into professional videography, this deal gives you the chance to get a full-frame Nikon DSLR at a price that may not be seen again, unless you opt for a secondhand model.

