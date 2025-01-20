Lens Logic puzzle book will tax even the most knowledgable Nikon know-all

The Lens Logic puzzle book contains a collection of crosswords and word searches for fans of all things Nikon, with more than 1,000 words to search and a selection of crosswords that range in difficulty from simple to challenging, making it suitable for enthusiasts of all levels. This book contains more than 35 puzzles, complete with solutions tucked away at the back, should any of the brain teasers prove to be too taxing.

The full-color book spans 75 pages, and claims to not only test your Nikon knowledge but could well teach you a few things that you didn't already know about the iconic brand too. It could be just the thing to while away some spare time when you're unable to get out and about with your camera for whatever reason. It could equally make a great gift for difficult-to-buy-for Nikon photographers, too.

The self-published book has been penned by photography and puzzle enthusiast Scott Morvay, and is available on Amazon for $9.99 / £8.19. The same author is behind a number of other photography, puzzle and coloring books, with titles as diverse as The Way of the Rangefinder Camera: A Modern Interactive Guide to the Leica M Digital Rangefinder, The Conservative Puzzle Book: Puzzles for Patriots, and Under The Sea Word Search: The Ultimate Color Puzzle Book for Saltwater Fish Enthusiasts.

Buy Lens Logic by Scott Morvay from Amazon $9.99 View